Jumla, nothing special for farmers: Uddhav Thackery slams Maharashtra Budget

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday slammed the Maharashtra Budget presented by the government, calling it a "budget of jumla" (rhetoric).

Thackeray criticized the budget for lacking concrete benefits for farmers and failing to deliver on the promised Rs 2100 under the Ladki Behen Yojana. He alleged that the government's promises were merely election gimmicks.

"The Budget presented by the Government today is a Budget of 'jumla'. The budget is exactly like this government. It has nothing special for farmers, it doesn't provide the Rs 2100 promised by the government under Ladki Behen Yojana. All promises of this government were just to win elections...," Thackeray told reporters here.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented the 2025-26 Budget on Monday, keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047.

The Maharashtra government has announced a total expenditure of Rs 7.20 lakh crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year. The estimated revenue receipts stand at Rs 5,60,964 crore, while the revenue expenditure is projected at Rs 6,06,855 crore.

Aiming to realise the 'Developed India, Developed Maharashtra' dream, Pawar gave the call of 'Maharashtra will stop nomore... development won't be delayed anymore', NCP said in an official statement.

He expressed confidence that the budget would live up to the voters' trust. The budget has significant provisions for agriculture, agriculture-based sectors, industries, business, education, health, tourism, infrastructure, and social development.

It is expected to boost domestic and foreign investments and increase employment and self-employment opportunities," according to the release.

At the beginning of his budget speech, Pawar paid tribute to Maharashtra's revered icons, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rajmata Jijamata, Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Rajmata Ahilya Devi Holkar, Savitribai Phule, and Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe.

He also remembered the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the 9th Guru of the Sikhs, on the occasion of the 350th year. The year also marks the 300th Golden Jubilee of Queen Tarabai, the warrior queen of the Maratha Empire, and the centenary of Ahilya Devi Holkar's birth. He also expressed gratitude for the 75 years of the Indian Constitution.

The release further added that Pawar stated that the state provides a favorable environment for investments, and Maharashtra continues to lead in industrial development and is a top performer in foreign direct investment.

"During the World Economic Forum held in Davos in January 2025, the state government signed agreements with 63 companies, which are expected to bring in an investment of Rs 15.72 lakh crore, creating around 16 lakh jobs," added the release.

He also announced the "Maharashtra Tax, Interest, Penalty or Delayed Fee (Public Sector Companies) Debt Settlement Act, 2025," which will be in effect until December 31, 2025, the release said.

Key Features of the Budget include: The fiscal deficit is maintained below 3 percent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), and the revenue deficit has remained below 1 percent of the GSDP. Efforts to increase the development rate through capital expenditures aim to stimulate the development cycle.

The target is to increase the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's economy to USD 300 billion by 2030 and USD 1.5 trillion by 2047. A new industrial policy will be formulated to attract investments through "Make in Maharashtra," targeting Rs 40 lakh crore investment and creating 50 lakh jobs in the next 5 years.

The agriculture sector's growth rate improved to 8.7 percent in 2024-25, and further steps will be taken to boost farmers' income, increase agricultural production, and provide infrastructure like solar energy for irrigation and electricity.

The government will make special efforts to secure more central funds for the state through centrally sponsored schemes.

The state's Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue is expected to grow by 12-14 per cent annually. Innovative measures such as public asset monetization, financing from international financial institutions, and project streamlining will be taken to ensure smooth fund availability for ambitious schemes.

Sufficient budgetary provisions are made for highways, ports, airports, waterways, bus transport, railways, and metro systems. Efforts will be made to ensure quality rural roads, with substantial financial backing for state highways and district roads.

A new housing policy will soon be announced. In the next five years, Rs 15,000 crore will be allocated for rural housing and Rs 8,100 crore for urban housing projects.

A significant 33 per cent increase in the state's annual plan, with a 42 per cent increase in Scheduled Caste and 40 per cent increase in Scheduled Tribe schemes. A high-level committee will evaluate and streamline ongoing schemes to optimize resources and suggest improvements. Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) will be implemented for all individual beneficiary schemes from April 1, 2025.

Provisions have been made to preserve the state's cultural heritage, including funding for monuments, pilgrimage development, and tourism site improvements. The state will promote water tourism through various projects. Policies and budgetary provisions will be made to improve infrastructure for sports and support athletes. Smart PDS and blockchain technology will be introduced in the Public Distribution System to increase transparency.

Various festivals and events will be organized to highlight Maharashtra's leadership in the cooperative sector. A new public health policy will ensure that every individual has access to quality primary healthcare services within a 5 km radius.

The implementation of the National Education Policy will be streamlined, with full reimbursement of education and examination fees for girls in vocational education. The infrastructure of state courts will be strengthened to expedite legal proceedings. (ANI)