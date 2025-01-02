Govt to Return 4,800 Hectares of Land to Farmers, Announces Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that 4,800 hectares of land which was in the possession of the state government will be returned to the farmers.

"In the state cabinet meeting, a big decision has been taken in the best interests of farmers. Almost 4,800 hectares of land which was in the possession of the government will be returned to the farmers...This is a historic decision and will benefit the farmers a lot," Shinde told reporters after the cabinet meeting held in Mumbai.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state government is implementing a security system for the safety of the Mantralaya, the secretariat.

"We are creating a security system for the safety of the Mantralaya... Under this, every person who comes to the Mantralay will be given a pass. When the person leaves, he/she will have to return the pass," CM Fadnavis told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Mumbai.

He further said that just like Aadhaar is a unique ID, it has been decided to create an ID for work. "A unique ID will be created for each work," he said.

Maharashtra CM said that the E-cabinet will be started for the e-movement of Cabinet files.

"The lands for the farmers which became of Class 2 category because they could not repay the revenue dues 30-40 years ago, our government has decided to convert those lands to Class 1 and return them to the farmers," he added.

Devendra Fadnavis along with Eknath Shinde took a review of the security arrangements at the Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai, with senior officials of the home department and the police force.

"Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Director General of Police, Mumbai Police Commissioner and other senior officers of the Home Department were present in this meeting," CMO Maharashtra posted on X. (ANI)