Govt to Consider Making 'Chhaava' Tax-Free, Says Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the special screening of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer period drama Chhaava, which took place on Wednesday to mark the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Speaking to the media at the event, the Deputy CM praised the film and its team for bringing the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the audience.

"Today is the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj... I want to thank the film's team and Vicky Kaushal for bringing the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to everyone," Shinde said.

When asked about the demand to make Chhaava tax-free, Shinde responded, "The government will take the necessary steps."

Meanwhile, Chhaava has been performing well at the box office. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office, proving to be a massive hit.

The film, which opened to a positive response from the audience, has been enjoying a dream run at the box office since its release on February 14. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected over Rs 121.43 crore at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, shattering all pre-release predictions.

"CHHAAVA HAS DHAMAKEDAAR, ZABARDAST WEEKEND... #Chhaava sets the #Boxoffice on Sunday, registering a phenomenal opening weekend by crossing the Rs 100 cr mark..," he wrote on Instagram.

The film, a period drama, portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Vicky Kaushal impressing audiences with his role as the Maratha ruler.

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna. (ANI)