Govt to Boost Mantralaya Security with Unique Work IDs, E-Cabinet Launch

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Thursday that the state government is implementing a security system for the safety of the Mantralaya, the secretariat.

"We are creating a security system for the safety of the Mantralaya... Under this, every person who comes to the Mantralay will be given a pass. When the person leaves, he/she will have to return the pass," CM Fadnavis told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Mumbai.

He further said that just like Aadhaar is a unique ID, it has been decided to create an ID for work. "A unique ID will be created for each work," he said.

Maharashtra CM said that the E-cabinet will be started for the e-movement of Cabinet files.

"The lands for the farmers which became of Class 2 category because they could not repay the revenue dues 30-40 years ago, our government has decided to convert those lands to Class 1 and return them to the farmers," he added.

Earlier today, Devendra Fadnavis took a review of the security arrangements at the Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai, with senior officials of the home department and the police force.

Fadnavis reviewed the security measures at the Mantralaya along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a meeting.

"Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Director General of Police, Mumbai Police Commissioner and other senior officers of the Home Department were present in this meeting," CMO Maharashtra posted on X.

The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Maharashtra Assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)