CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets PM Modi, Aims to Elevate Maharashtra's Development Journey

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed gratitude for his guidance and support to Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasized the state's commitment to progress ahead under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Taking to his official handle on X, Fadnavis posted, "Extremely thankful to Hon PM Narendra Modi ji for your valuable time, guidance, blessings and standing firm behind Maharashtra. In the last 10 years, with your support, Maharashtra has been Number 1 in almost every sector and now aims to take this journey of VIKAS to the next level under your leadership and guidance. You have always been an inspiration to crores of BJP Karyakarta like us to work even harder."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also met with the Maharashtra CM Fadnavis and wished him a successful tenure ahead.

"It was a great pleasure to meet our senior leader Hon Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh ji at his residence in New Delhi. Took his blessings and presented him with an idol of Shri Ganesh," posted Fadnavis on X.

"Met with the dynamic Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. I'm confident his tenure as the third-time CM will add new momentum to Maharashtra's development journey. Wishing him a very successful tenure ahead," posted Rajnath Singh on X.

Earlier last week, Fadnavis met President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi, where he presented them with statues of Shri Vitthal-Rukmini, an iconic symbol of Maharashtra.

On December 5, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assumed office after taking oath as the Chief Minister for the third time. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present on the occasion while Fadnavis was taking charge of the ministry.

Soon after taking oath as the chief minister, Fadnavis took his first step in office by approving monetary assistance of Rs 5 lakh for a bone marrow transplant patient. According to the CMO, assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund was sanctioned for Chandrkant Shankar Kurhade, a resident of Pune.

The newly sworn-in CM also directed the administration to expedite work processes and operate with increased vigour. He emphasised the need to work faster to meet public expectations.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)