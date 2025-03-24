Calling a 'gaddar' a 'gaddar' is not an attack on anyone: UBT Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday threw his weight behind stand up artist Kunal Kamra amid the controversy over his remarks, asserting that Kamra's statements were truthful and reflective of public sentiment.

Thackeray said that calling a 'gaddar' a 'gaddar' was not an attack on anyone.

"I don't think Kunal Kamra said anything wrong. Calling a 'gaddar' a 'gaddar' is not an attack on anyone. Kunal Kamra has said the truth; he has expressed what people feel," Thackeray said while addressing the media.

Defending Kunal Kamra's freedom of expression, Thackeray added, "He has said the truth, so there is no question of infringement of freedom of expression. Hear the full song (from Kunal Kamra's show) and make others hear it too."

He sharply criticised the rival Shiv Sena faction, saying, "Eliminate Satyamev Jayate and make Gaddamev Jayate."

The UBT Sena Chief further stated that his unit of the Shiv Sena has nothing to do with the vandalism that happened at the Habitat Comedy Club and that it was done by "Gaddar Sena".

"Shiv Sena (UBT) has nothing to do with this attack; this has been done by 'gaddar sena'. Those who have 'gaddari' in their blood can never be a Shiv Sainik," he said.

Earlier on Sunday night, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers vandalised a Mumbai venue following Kamra's stand-up special, which allegedly made disparaging remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed Kunal Kamra's remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stating that such acts can't be justified as "freedom of speech".

Fadnavis stressed that while there is freedom to perform stand-up comedy, it does not extend to making "unchecked statements". He further demanded that Kamra apologise.

"There is freedom to do stand-up comedy, but he cannot speak whatever he wants. The people of Maharashtra have decided who the traitor is. Kunal Kamra should apologise. This will not be tolerated," he asserted.

Fadnavis criticised Kamra's actions as an intentional attempt to defame Shinde, stating, "There is the right to comedy, but if it is being done to defame our Deputy CM Eknath Shinde purposely, it is not right."

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel has filed an FIR against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his comments and demanded an apology from Kamra within two days; otherwise, he will not be allowed to move freely in Mumbai.

An FIR has also been registered against Shiv Sena Yuva Sena's (Shinde Faction) General Secretary Rahool Kanal and 19 others for allegedly vandalising The Habitat standup comedy set in Mumbai. 11 people have been arrested in this case. (ANI)