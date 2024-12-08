A third Mumbai is in making can make Maharashtra first trillion dollar economy CM Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has lauded the state as the business magnet and powerhouse of the Indian economy.

"We are back and we are back with a bang," he said at the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) in Mumbai on Saturday.

The newly elected chief minister thanked the people of Maharashtra for the mandate they gave to the Mahayuti coalition, which he said is not only unprecedented but also entrusts them with the responsibility to contribute most to the Indian economy.

Reflecting on his electoral win, the Chief Minister said the massive landslide victory was unexpected.

"We didn't expect such an overwhelming victory in Maharashtra. The landslide victory was beyond our expectations. Our schemes and fulfilling promises led to this success. Maharashtra followed the PM's message 'ek hai toh safe hai.' It worked like magic in the elections." Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister furhter exuded confidence that Maharashtra can become the first trillion-dollar sub-economy of India. In the first half of the fiscal, Maharashtra has already received 52 per cent of total FDI in India.

He pointed out that Karnataka overtook Maharashtra when BJP lost the government and added that while other states like Gujarat have their own strength, Maharashtra is different as Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra.

At the Mumbai event, Fadnavis shared that an entire new area is being created for business.

"We recently inaugurated Atal Setu that joins Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. We are now creating a third Mumbai near Navi Mumbai, which is three times bigger than Mumbai. This will be the next business capital of India."

He said that there is a huge opportunity to invest in and conduct business in Maharashtra and assured that it is going to be all the more hassle free. "We are here to help businesses."

Maharashtra has always been ahead among other states, he asserted, and shared that in terms of FDI flow, the state has already crossed 90 per cent of what it bought in the first six months.

"It will be a record year for FDI," he affirmed.

Speaking about the infrastructure sector, Fadnavis said Maharashtra is leading the way with a port like Vadhavan which will be one of the biggest ports of India. It will change the entire maritime economy of the country, the CM said. He also recalled that PM Narendra Modi has announced that the third airport of Mumbai will be created at Vadhavan Port. (ANI)