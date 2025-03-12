Congress MLAs hold protest outside Madhya Pradesh assembly ahead of budget presentation

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs staged a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government ahead of the budget presentation in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue situated on the premises of state assembly in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Congress MLAs, including Leader of Opposition (LoP), Umang Singhar were seen carrying black Potli (bundles tied up in cloth) on their heads and had big chains wrapped around their shoulders.

The Congress leaders had also put up stickers 'Karz ki Potli' (Bundle of Debt) on the cloth bundles and said that Madhya Pradesh was stuck in the shackles of debt and had a huge debt burden on its head.

"It is a 'Karz ki Potli', the public of the state has incurred a debt of 50,000 per person. This symbolic iron chain shows how the common man got stuck in the shackles of the debt. I think that the BJP government is increasing the debt of the common people, but do not want to talk about the youth of the state. Neither do they want to talk about their jobs nor about the farmers of the state," Singhar told ANI.

"Farmers neither get electricity on time, nor can they get fertilizer. The state government doesn't care about OBCs and dalits, they do not get scholarships on time," the Congress leader said.

"I would like to address the issue of young entrepreneurs who do not get loans on time. The state government is only relaxing by taking loans. If the development was done in the state, there would be no debt in the state," he added.

Additionally, the Leader of Opposition condemned the state budget, asking when the government is deep in debt, how will it provide employment to youth?

"We condemn this 'Karz ka budget' of the state govt. When the government is deep in debt, how will it provide employment to youth? I think this is the government of branding. They spent thousands of crores of rupees in organising the Global Investors Summit but they don't have the budget for the welfare of dalit, adivasi, backward class, farmers and others. Our Congress party and MLAs condemn this 'karz ka budget," Singhar told reporters. (ANI)