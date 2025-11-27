Kerala: Four-time MP Sudheeran's entry in poll campaign sparks talk of CM race in Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as Karnataka's ruling Congress struggles to contain its power tussle over the Chief Minister's chair, the grand old party's Kerala unit is showing signs of slipping into a similar political churn months ahead of the April/May 2025 Assembly polls.

What was until recently considered a three-way scramble for the top post has now widened, with a fourth - and unexpected - name surfacing, that of veteran leader V.M. Sudheeran.

The 77-year-old former KPCC president, known for his clean image, long legislative record and moral authority within the party, appears to be quietly returning to the spotlight.

His recent foray into grassroots campaigning in the upcoming local body polls, particularly in and around the Congress-sensitive Kazhakootam Assembly segment, has added a new twist to Kerala's political narrative.

Sudheeran, a four-term MP, thrice-elected MLA (1980–1996), former Speaker, Minister, and Congress state chief till 2017, has not contested any elections since his shock defeat in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls.

His sudden appearance in the campaign circuit has raised eyebrows, especially as Kazhakootam holds symbolic value - it was here that A.K. Antony contested a bye-election after becoming Chief Minister in 1977.

The constituency, once a Congress bastion, has slipped away since M.A. Waheed's hat-trick win in 2011.

A revival attempt by Sudheeran is now being viewed as more than just goodwill politics.

Within Congress circles, buzz is growing that Sudheeran may be positioning himself for a larger role, should the party stage a comeback.

Until now, the perceived contenders for the top post were AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, and his predecessor Ramesh Chennithala. But Sudheeran's reputation as a "high-command favourite" and his past surprise elevation as KPCC president in 2014, bypassing several active leaders, make this a possibility too serious to ignore.

The Congress leadership's past interventions, including choosing Satheesan over Chennithala as Opposition Leader in 2021 - despite the parliamentary party backing the latter - have shown that Delhi's word carries weight.

As one party source quipped, "In Congress, names don't always emerge from the list. Sometimes, they emerge from silence."

With Sudheeran stepping out of silence, Kerala's CM race suddenly has a new dimension - and a new frontrunner.

--IANS