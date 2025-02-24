Water treatment plants to be handed over to BWSSB: Karnataka Dy CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the RO water treatment plants currently handled by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) would be handed over to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

The Deputy Chief Minister instructed the concerned BBMP officials to hand over the RO water plants used to supply water to drinking water units in the city to BWSSB for management and maintenance.

In a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Minister, the DCM said that the BWSSB would be responsible for supplying water to these plants in case there is a shortage this summer.

"The BWSSB has been handling drinking water and sewage in Bengaluru city. However, the BBMP is handling RO water treatment plants. If there is a shortage of water this summer, the BWSSB will have to supply water to these plants, and it may result in coordination issues between the two agencies, resulting in inconvenience to the public. In order to avoid this, it has been decided to hand over all the RO plants of the BBMP to the BWSSB," the letter read.

This action comes after Bengaluru Development Minister Shivakumar observed during a recent city tour that some of the RO plants were not working. He instructed the BBMP Chief Commissioner to submit a report on this matter.

Meanwhile, he instructed all party candidates who lost the 2023 election to gear up for the 2028 election in view of an internal survey suggesting that 60 of the defeated Congress candidates are likely to win the next election.

"As many as 60 candidates who lost the previous assembly election are said to win in the coming election, according to an internal survey. Against this backdrop, we have asked our losing candidates to prepare for 2028," he said while addressing a press conference after a meeting with the defeated candidates.

Earlier, the Deputy CM lashed out at the BJP and JDS for conspiring on the MUDA issue and said their conspiracy can't continue forever.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, "I had said long back when BJP and JDS took out a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru that it is a politically motivated ploy. When there is no signature of CM Siddaramaiah in any of the documents, where is the question of his involvement?"

He was replying to a question on Lokayuktha submitting a B report in the MUDA case and giving a clean chit to CM Siddaramaiah. (ANI)