State govt using Police to suppress us: Chairman of Labour Council on Karnataka Bandh

Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada groups' are holding 12-hour statewide bandh across the state in protest against the alleged assault on a bus conductor in Belagavi for not speaking Marath. The Pro-Kannada groups claim they are being stopped by the satet police.

Ravi Shetty Byndoor, Chairman of the Labour Council and a pro-Kannada activist on Saturday alleged that the state government is using the Police to suppress them.

"The government is using the Police to suppress us. Vatal Nagaraj has called for a bandh. For that, many people have voluntarily come forward to go on a bandh. We are here to convince the bus drivers and operators. But they are stopping us. The government is sending us notice after notice. What are we, goons? We will start the rally at 11 am. We will take out the rally from Town Hall to Freedom Park," the Chairman of the Labour Council and a pro-Kannada activist told reporters.

Several pro-Kannada groups have called a bandh in the state today from 6 am to 6 pm today.

In Hassan, Police personnel have been deployed as a precautionary measure while normal daily activities continue.

Meanwhile, passengers were seen waiting at a bus terminal in Bengaluru amid pro-Kannada groups' 12-hour statewide bandh in protest against the alleged assault on a bus conductor in Belagavi for not speaking Marathi.

Earlier, the Karnataka Private Schools Union extended moral support, but other unions didn't give their support to the bandh and said Examinations are underway in many districts, including Bengaluru, and no holidays have been declared. Similarly, private colleges will remain open.

"The bandh does not have the support of our organization. The organization will not participate in the bandh in any form," Karnataka Rakshana Vedike State President TA Narayana Gowda said in a statement.

He added that large-scale protests were held in Belagavi after an official was attacked. A false POCSO case was also reportedly suppressed, and the inspector who registered the case was transferred. However, the police commissioner has assured that a bandh is unnecessary, he said.

Metro services, BMTC and KSRTC buses, schools and colleges, markets, hospitals, and medical services will function as usual. Restaurants, hotels, bars, and pubs will also remain open.

The bandh has been called as Kannada organisations demand strict action against those responsible for violence against Kannadigas and measures to prevent such incidents in the future. (ANI)