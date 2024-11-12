No proposal before government in this regard: Karnataka CMO clarifies on reports of Muslim reservation

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Tuesday responded to media reports claiming that the state government was considering a proposal for Muslim reservation in jobs, calling the reports "another new lie."

The statement clarified that while there has been demand for reservation, "there is no proposal before the government in this regard."

This clarification comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding the issue of reservations for Muslims in Karnataka. The official statement from the CMO said, "A report has been published in some media that a proposal to give reservations to Muslims in jobs is before the government."

"It is true that there has been a demand for reservation. However, it has been clarified that there is no proposal before the government in this regard," the CMO added.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the Congress over the issue of Muslim reservation.

Speaking at a rally in Palamu, Jharkhand, Shah claimed that the Congress party was attempting to reduce the reservation limits for OBCs, Dalits, and Tribals to provide reservations for Muslims. He warned, "Congress talks about reservation, but in our constitution, there is no such provision to give reservation based on religion. In Maharashtra, some 'Ulema' submitted a memorandum about 10 percent reservation for Muslims. Congress said they would help them... Congress wants to give 10 percent reservation to Muslims by decreasing the reservation limit for OBCs, Dalits, and Tribals."

Shah continued, "I would like to warn Rahul Gandhi that as long as the BJP is present in this country, minorities won't get reservations." He emphasized that reservation for OBCs, Dalits, and Tribals was given by Dr BR Ambedkar, and "you can't disrespect it." He also called Congress an "anti-OBC" party, accusing them of injustice to the OBC community in the past.

Adding fuel to the fire, the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) had earlier in April raised concerns over the Karnataka government's decision to categorize the entire Muslim community as OBCs. According to NCBC Chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, while 36 Muslim castes are included under the OBC category for reservations, there is also an additional 4 percent reservation granted to Muslims under different categories. Ahir expressed surprise, noting that Muslims in Karnataka, a minority with 12.92 percent of the population, are receiving extensive benefits under the OBC reservation system.

Ahir also pointed out that the state government's official stance is that Muslims are neither a caste nor a religion. He also stressed that despite requests for clarification, the Karnataka government has not provided a satisfactory response.

