Maharashtra: Nana Patole uses 'dog' jibe against BJP during Akola campaign

Akola (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has stirred controversy with a purported "dog" jibe against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticising its alleged treatment of the OBC community in the Akola district of the State, which is heading to Assembly polls

Campaigning for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, of which Congress is a part of, Patole on Monday, "I want to ask, will the OBC people of Akola district vote for the BJP who are calling you dogs? It is time to make the BJP a dog now; they have become so arrogant."

Patole accused the BJP of disrespecting the OBC community. His remarks are expected to intensify the ongoing political rivalry between the MVA and Mahayuti.

Similar controversies have taken place earlier. Previously Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant reportedly referred to Shaina NC, a leader who defected from the BJP to the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, as "imported maal." Sawant criticized her defection, saying, "Look at her condition. She was in the BJP all her life and now she went to another party. Imported 'maal' doesn't work here; only original 'maal' does." Sawant later apologized for his sexist remark.

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, Congress leader Irfan Ansari's comments about Sita Soren, BJP's candidate for the Jamtara constituency, also sparked controversy. Ansari referred to Sita Soren as a "rejected" and "borrowed" player, which led to a strong reaction from Sita Soren. She broke down emotionally, asserting that the tribal community had decided to bar Ansari from entering tribal villages.

Earlier on Sunday, Patole emphasized the promises made by the MVA in their election manifesto, focusing on the welfare of farmers, youth, and poverty alleviation.

He said, "We have played out the idea of delivering justice to the people of the state. On that basis, we have promised a capable and corruption-free Maharashtra with good law and order."

As the election date of November 20 approaches, political tensions continue to rise, with the two major alliances, the Mahayuti (BJP-led) and MVA, gearing up for a fierce contest. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

