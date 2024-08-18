MUDA Scam: Karnataka Congress announces statewide protest against governor's grant to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has said that the Congress will stage protest across state on Monday against the Governor's grant of prosecution against chief minister Siddaramaiah in alleged Muda Scam.

"On Monday (tomorrow) a state-wide protest will be organised against the Governor's move to allow prosecution against the Chief Ministers, leaders and workers in all district centers will register a protest to the President," D K Shivkumar said.

"There has been a carnage of democracy by the governor, we have told the leaders to protest peacefully against this. Miscreants may sneak in and create riots and start throwing stones, so be careful about this too. Ours is a peaceful protest on the Gandhi ideology. We briefed AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, "We briefed him about the current developments and the situation in the state," Shivakumar said.

When asked about a nationwide protest, Shivakumar said, "I don't know about it, it will be decided by the AICC."

Earlier, Shivakumar had ruled out the possibility of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigning amid demands for his resignation.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/muda-scam:-%22decision-to-approve-prosecution-is-unconstitutional-we-will-fight-legally%22-says-siddaramaiah

"There is a conspiracy to misuse the Governor's office to destabilize Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka. There is no question of the CM resigning and our entire party and the government is behind him," he said, addressing a press conference in Vidhana Soudha, along with his Cabinet colleagues.

Shivakumar accused the BJP of conspiring to destabilize the Congress government in Karnataka and misusing the governor's office.

"Siddaramaiah is our Chief Minister and he will continue to be so. He will not yield to these pressure tactics. We will serve the people of the state together. The INDIA bloc has also expressed its solidarity with the CM. These are false allegations and we will fight it legally and politically," he said.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday granted permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

An order issued by the Karnataka Governor's Secretariat on August 17 read, "As directed by the Hon'ble Governor, I am enclosing herewith the copy of the decision of the Competent Authority on the request of sanction for prosecution against the Chief Minister Shri. Siddaramaiah, under section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and section 218 of the Bharathiya Nagarika Suraksha Samhitha, 2023 for the commission of the alleged offences mentioned in the petitions.'

Earlier, a complaint was filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and nine others for allegedly forging documents to claim compensation from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

—ANI