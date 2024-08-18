Governor Decision

Karnataka
·Aug 18, 2024, 10:40 am

MUDA Scam: Karnataka Congress announces statewide protest against governor's grant to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah

Bihar
·Jan 28, 2024, 06:52 am

Nitish Kumar Resigns as Chief Minister, Cites Internal Strife within Mahagathbandhan

Telangana
·Sep 26, 2023, 12:47 pm

"Whom to nominate is our right": KTR on Telangana Governor's rejection of BRS govt's MLC nominations

