Karnataka Police book Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy for "threatening" police officer

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police has registered an FIR against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy for allegedly threatening a police officer who is investigating an illegal mining case against him.

The FIR was registered at Sanjay Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru on a complaint filed by ADGP M Chandrashekar.

The ADGP in his complaint had alleged that Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil had made allegations against him to intimidate him and obstruct an investigation into a mining scam that he had been conducting. The case is being monitored by the Supreme Court.

The investigation involving Kumaraswamy centres on allegations that, during his tenure as Karnataka Chief Minister from 2006 to 2008, he unlawfully approved a 550-acre mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateswara Minerals (SSVM) in Bellary district, in violation of the law.

