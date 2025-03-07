Karnataka BJP slams CM Siddaramaiah for Budget, calls it halal budget

Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticised the Karnataka government Budget presented today and called it "Halal Budget" and alleged that it was for "appeasement" of minorities.

The BJP highlighted the provisions of the Budget, which "mainly" focus on the welfare of the minorities.

Taking to social media post on X, BJP4Karnataka wrote, "Scam CM @siddaramaiah in Karnataka presents a Halal Budget--appeasement at its peak! Reservation for Muslims in government contracts. Rs50,000 assistance for Muslim simple marriages. Rs150 crore for infrastructure development of Waqf properties & graveyards. Rs50 lakh for Muslim cultural programs. New ITI college to be set up in Muslim-dominated areas. 50% fee concession for Muslim students under KEA. Residential PU college for Muslim girls in Ullal town. Increase in National & Foreign Scholarships for Muslim students. Expansion of Bengaluru's Haj Bhavan with additional buildings. Self-defense training for Muslim girl students. What about SCs, STs, and OBCs? Absolutely nothing!"

The Karnataka government has drawn criticism from the other leaders of the party also. BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari a scathing attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government over the Budget presented today.

Stepping up his attacks, Bhandari called the today's presented budget a "modern Muslim League" Budget claiming that Karnataka government is running the government exactly similar to how Muhammad Ali Jinnah had ran the government in Pakistan.

The BJP spokesperson accused the Congress government of "taking back" the Constitutional values and implementing statements and policies which are only in the interest of minority communities.

Criticising the Budget, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council N Swamy Chalavadi called it a "debt-based" Budget.

Hitting out at the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Chalavadi stated that he played a key role in "rolling back" the state's financial discipline and making it the government with the highest debt in history.

The BJP and JD(S) leaders from Karnataka, including Legislative Assembly LoP R Ashoka, BY Vijayendra and Legislative Council LoP N Swamy Chalavadi, staged a protest against the state government and its policies.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Ajay Singh called the Budget "pro-people, pro-poor, pro-farmer" and "historical, adding that this budget focuses not just on one community but aims for overall development.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress MLA stated that for the first time ever the budget has crossed the amount of Rs 4 lakh crores. Hailing the state's contribution towards the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Singh asserted that Karnataka contributes around 8.4 per cent in the national GDP.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge also praised the Budget, saying the state government has adopted a people-centered development model.

"Karnataka has demonstrated its position as one of the progressive states of the country by being at the forefront in many fields, This budget for 2025-26 has emerged as a compass for the glorious future of Karnataka, Our government, which has adopted a people-centered development model, is making strides in achieving economic sustainability through social empowerment. The Karnataka model of promoting social and economic progress has gained recognition not only in the country but also globally. This budget, which emphasizes comprehensive development that includes everyone and all sectors, will lead to a surge in Karnataka's progress," he said

Earlier today, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah presented the state budget in the Legislative Assembly. While presenting the Budget claimed that the state government has maintained the fiscal deficit of the state for the financial year 2025-26.

"By keeping fiscal deficit and total outstanding liabilities within the limits mandated under the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act, we have maintained fiscal discipline in the financial year 2025-26," said the Chief Minister.

The state Budget 2025-26 has also given specific focus to minorities. To provide formal education along with religious education in madrasas, computers, smart boards and other necessary basic facilities will be provided to the students to prepare them for writing SSLC examination through NIOS.

Minority youth will be encouraged to launch new start-ups through Karnataka Minority Development Corporation. For repair and renovation of Waqf properties and for providing infrastructure and protection of Muslim burial grounds an amount of Rs. 150 crores has been provided.

The Chief Minister further stated, "An Action Plan for Rs. 1,000 crores has been prepared under 'Chief Minister's Minority Colony Development Programme'. Works will be implemented in the FY 2025-26."

The government also announced construction of an additional building in Haj Bhavan at Bengaluru to provide with facilities and amenities to Haj pilgrims and their relatives.

Grants worth Rs.100 crores have been earmarked for the Comprehensive development of Jain, Buddhist and Sikh communities. Rs.250 crores will be provided for the development of Christian community. (ANI)