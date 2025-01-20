DK Shivakumar Denies Rift in Karnataka Congress, Vows to Save Party and Government

Belgaum: Amid reports of an internal rift in the Congress in Karnataka, the State's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar on Monday said that his duty was to save the party and the government.

"My duty is to save the party and keep the government safe. Apart from this, I have no other duties. Don't use my name for anything else. I have no disagreement with anyone," Shivakumar told reporters here.

"My first duty is to protect workers. I am doing my job. Don't believe the lies someone tells you in the media," he added.

When asked whether there is any rebellion or internal strife in the Congress party, he said,

"There is no rebellion. No personal differences with anyone. I am a president who treats everyone as equal, everyone is the same to me.I must treat everyone equally," he said.

When asked about some ministers complaining to Rahul Gandhi that Randeep Surjewala should be changed from the position of AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, he said, "Someone is spoiling the dignity of the media by giving false information. I visited the house of a senior MLA on Sunday. Some TV media had created a new story that he had a fight with someone. Feroze Seth is a senior party leader. He has worked with me as an MLA. The conference is going on in Belgaum."

"He has been made a member of the committee of this convention. In terms of organization, I went and met with the district president. However, the media reported something. "The media should not spoil their dignity by believing that someone has planted a story," he added.

He said that the media should pay attention to the national-level program going on in Belgaum.

"Whatever anyone tells you is a lie. Many struggles and sacrifices have been made to empower Congress. He said that the party was brought to power by removing water from the Gandhi well and purifying it from this Belgaum land," he said.

"Everyone is the same to me. Activists, legislators, and ministers are all the same. I will bow down to those who work within the framework of our party's discipline and serve them. Party is important to me. "I have been carrying out the responsibilities given to me honestly from time to time," he added

He said that 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Constitution Convention' aims to protect the memory of Mahatma Gandhi and Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Our basic mantra is to uphold social justice. The programs made last time will be continued this time too, he said.

"More than 60 national level leaders, guests, parliamentarians, and executive committee members are arriving for the Belgaum conference. "Ministers, MLAs, and senior leaders will participate in the program and some leaders have been allowed on the main stage," he said. (ANI)