Dharmasthala mass grave probe: SIT nears end of excavation with final 3 sites today

Mangaluru, Aug 4 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the mass grave allegations began its sixth day of excavation at the marked burial sites at a Hindu pilgrimage centre in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Monday.

The authorities were digging at the 11th site using a mini earth mover.

The whistleblower and complainant in the case had earlier identified a total of 13 suspected mass burial sites. The SIT has completed excavation at 10 of those 13 locations.

Excavation work was carried out until Saturday, with a break given to workers on Sunday. According to SIT sources, they aim to complete digging at all 13 sites by the end of the day. The operation is being conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Stella Varghese.

The excavation gained significance after skeletal remains were allegedly recovered from Burial Site No. 6 last Thursday. According to SIT sources, 10 to 12 bones -- believed to be from hands and legs -- were recovered from the forested area, along with a skull bone.

This discovery is believed to mark a potential turning point in the ongoing investigation into the alleged mass graves in the temple town.

At each burial site, authorities are initially digging an area of 5x6 feet. If any evidence is found, further steps will be determined. The 11th and 12th burial sites are located close to each other, while the 13th site lies a bit farther away, near the banks of the River Nethravathi. The area has been screened with green covers for security and privacy.

Apart from the alleged recovery of bones at the sixth burial site, authorities have not found any other substantial evidence to support the claims made by the whistleblower and unidentified complainant. The excavation is being conducted in the presence of the complainant.

The SIT has not issued any official statement yet regarding the findings.

Meanwhile, social activist T. Jayanth has come forward to lodge a complaint with the SIT, claiming that he witnessed the disposal of a 15-year-old girl without any legal procedures.

Earlier, SIT Chief Mohanty had stated that no significant material had been recovered from the previously excavated sites. However, reports later surfaced indicating that a red, torn blouse and a PAN card belonging to a woman named Lakshmi were recovered from the first burial site.

In addition, the whistleblower reportedly submitted a skull -- allegedly recovered from one of the burial sites -- to the SIT.

In a major development on July 11, the unidentified complainant, who claimed he had been forced to bury the bodies of women and girls who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala village, appeared before a court in Mangaluru district and recorded his statement. He requested that the bodies be exhumed in his presence and alleged that the victims bore clear signs of sexual assault. According to him, the bodies were found without clothing or undergarments and had injuries consistent with violent sexual abuse.

These revelations have sent shockwaves across Karnataka.

Following the claims, a retired Supreme Court judge and several activists have demanded a Supreme Court or High Court-monitored SIT probe into the alleged Dharmasthala murders, which may involve the deaths of multiple women, girls, and destitute men.

