Bus Driver, Conductor Attacked in Karnataka After Language Dispute; 4 Arrested

Belagavi: The bus driver and conductor of the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) were allegedly assaulted by a group of youths following a dispute over language in Belagavi.

According to the officials, the incident happened on Friday at around 12:30 PM near Sulebhavi.

A boy and girl who had boarded the semi-urban CBT-Sulebhavi bus had allegedly threatened the conductor as he was not able to speak in Marathi, and following this, called their accomplices who assaulted them at Balekundri.

This led to an escalation of tensions, leading to an attack on the conductor, who sustained internal injuries.

The Marihal Police have arrested three individuals and apprehended one minor, in connection with the assault.

The arrested individuals are Maruti Turumuri, Rahul Naidu, and Balu Gojagekar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohan Jagadhish visited the BIMS Hospital in Belagavi and enquired about the health of the conductor.

The conductor stated that he was assaulted for not knowing Marathi. There are allegations that when the conductor went to file a police complaint, he was advised to compromise.

DCP Rohan Jagadish assured that the matter would be investigated and appropriate action would be taken.

The three accused were presented before the court on Friday. The court ordered 14 days of judicial custody for the accused.

Last year, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that it is the responsibility of every Kannadiga to protect the Kannada language, land and water and urged everyone in the state to learn the language.

The Chief Minister said speaking the mother tongue should be a matter of pride.

"Everyone must decide to speak in Kannada with those who live in Karnataka. A vow must be taken that no language other than Kannada is spoken. Kannadigas are generous. That is why there is an environment in Karnataka where even those who speak other languages can live without learning Kannada. The same situation cannot be seen in Tamil Nadu, Andhra, or Kerala states. They speak only in their mother tongue. We also have to speak in our mother tongue. That should make us proud," Siddaramaiah said. (ANI)