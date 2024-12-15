Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: Grandfather Appeals to PM Modi for Custody of Grandson

Samastipur (Bihar): Father of deceased Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash on Sunday, pleaded for custody of his grandson. Subhash's father, Pawan Kumar Modi, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others to ensure the custody of his grandson.

Although Pawan Kumar expressed gratitude towards the police for arresting the accused, he asserted that he still has not received justice as a new case has been filed against him in the name of his grandson for maintenance.

"We don't know where she has kept our grandson. Has he been killed or is he alive? We don't know anything about him. I want my grandson to be with us...I thank the police for arresting the accused...I still haven't got justice as a case has been filed against me. A new case has been filed against me in the name of my grandson for maintenance. We appeal to PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders to ensure that my grandson comes to me...For a grandfather, his grandson means more than his son...The whole society, people are standing in my support..." Pawan Kumar told ANI.

Bikas Kumar Modi, the brother of the deceased man has also expressed concerns regarding the whereabouts of his nephew. He said that two arrests in the case were yet to be done.

"Our biggest concern right now is that we don't know where my nephew (Atul Subhash's son) is. We couldn't find him in the photograph circulated by the police. We want to know where he is. I thank the Karnataka Police for arresting these three... Two other arrests are pending. I hope they will also be arrested soon..." Bikas Kumar Modi told ANI.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death case of Atul Subhash, who committed suicide by hanging alleging harassment by his wife, Nikita Singhania, Karnataka police said, adding that she has been arrested from Haryana's Gurugram.

According to the police, the other two accused, identified as Nisha Singhania, mother of Nikita Singhania and her brother, Anurag Singhania, were arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad. All the three accused in this case were sent to judicial custody as per the order of the court, police said.

"Accused A1 Nikita Singhania has been arrested from Gurugram, Haryana. Accused A2 Nisha Singhania and Accused A3 Anurag Singhania were arrested from Allahabad and were produced before the court and given to judicial custody," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) White Field Division, Bengaluru, Shivakumar said in a release.

Atul Subhash, the 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm, died by suicide on Monday in his Bengaluru apartment, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment. In his suicide note, he also alleged that a judge had demanded Rs 5 lakh to "settle" the case. (ANI)