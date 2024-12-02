Jharkhand Congress to hold talks with JMM on cabinet berths

New Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said on Monday that the party will hold discussions with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) regarding the cabinet berths.

"...In two to three days, the cabinet berths of the Jharkhand government will be announced... We (Congress) will hold discussions with JMM and decide on the cabinet berths," he told ANI.

"Initially, questions were raised about the distribution of tickets, followed by the allocation of seats. But we had said that the alliance would secure a better mandate, and the results are in front of you," he added.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren assumed office on November 28 after taking the oath for a second consecutive term.

JMM leader Manoj Pandey on Saturday commented on the decision of cabinet expansion by Chief Minister Hemant Soren and said that the CM was trying to form a balanced cabinet in the state.

"Our CM is trying to form a balanced cabinet in Jharkhand as soon as possible, keeping in mind that our alliance partners gain confidence, they are also involved in the decision-making. He is trying to form a balanced cabinet despite the problems.. I am hoping in two to three days the cabinet will be formed," Pandey told ANI.

He had said that the cabinet will be formed in such a way that would include experience, women empowerment, and youthful enthusiasm.

"The formula is how we give representation to every class and form a cabinet which will include women empowerment, experience and youthful enthusiasm.

Our CM wants to maintain a balance, and it might be possible that a few faces might be added to create the balance. The important thing is to maintain balance so that every Jharkhandi feels that he is represented in the cabinet," the JMM leader had added.

The JMM steered the INDIA bloc to victory with 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly. The JMM won 34 seats, while its allies secured 22 seats.

Among the allies, the Congress won 16 seats, the RJD won four, and the CPI-ML won two seats.

The BJP-led NDA won only 24 seats in Jharkhand. The BJP secured 21 seats, with its allies the AJSU party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U winning one seat each. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha won a seat with its chief, Jairam Kumar Mahato, emerging victorious in the Dumri constituency. (ANI)