BJP's Babulal Marandi Criticizes Soren Govt Over Giridih Holi Violence

Giridih: BJP leader Babulal Marandi on Saturday hit out at the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government over the violence that broke out during a Holi procession in Ghorathamba, Giridih, alleging that it was a result of "appeasement politics" and "administrative failure."

In a post on X, he wrote, "The tragic incident of stone pelting and arson on the Holi procession in Ghorathamba of Giridih is the result of the politics of appeasement of the Hemant government and the failure of the administrative system. Violence during Hindu festivals has become a new trend, and the JMM Congress government, which is the patron of the infiltrators, is promoting it."

He further alleged that the Jharkhand government had encouraged the anti-Hindu elements to commit violence and that the "mere formalities" of flag marches were done before the festivals.

"Seeing the incidents of violence and frenzy during every Hindu festival, it seems that the state government itself is encouraging anti-Hindu elements to commit violence. The peace committee meetings before festivals and the flag marches of the administration have become mere formalities," he wrote.

He also slammed Chief Minister Hemant Soren for failing to maintain law and order in the area during the Holi Procession.

"The Chief Minister failed in maintaining peace in the state. Two days ago, Hemant Ji directed the officials to maintain law and order. Despite this, an unpleasant incident took place in Giridih," he said.

Marandi also targeted the Jharkhand Police, questioning their inaction. "The @jharkhandpolice, who used to threaten in front of the media that anyone disrupting festivals would be buried 10 feet under the ground, is now speechless in front of miscreants," he said.

Urging strict action against those responsible for the violence, he added, "@giridihpolice should identify all the accused who caused disruption in the Holi procession and take strict action against them. Instead, do not try to present the matter as balanced by taking action against the victim."

Meanwhile, the situation in Jharkhand's Giridih district remains peaceful after clashes broke out between two communities during Holi celebrations on Friday, leading to vehicles being torched.

Officials have confirmed that security forces have been deployed and that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

On the Giridih violence, SP Dr. Bimal Kumar said, "A clash broke out between two communities yesterday. The situation is under control now... Security forces have been deployed. We have identified the miscreants from both sides involved in the incident. We will identify more people... Strict action will be taken against those who have been identified..."

Khorimahua Sub Division SDM Animesh Ranjan said, "The situation is under control and peaceful now... Yesterday, the magistrate and forces were here. The situation was under control immediately..."

DDC Smita Kumari said, "The magistrate orders have already been given. The police have been deployed and are keeping a constant eye on the situation. It is under control."

Earlier on Friday, the incident occurred when a Holi procession was passing through a particular street near the Ghodthambha Chowk. An altercation occurred between two communities, which led to chaos, which lasted for around an hour. (ANI)