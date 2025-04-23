Victim of Pahalgam Terror Attack Shot After Being Asked, Are You Hindu?

Thane: The relatives of Atul Mone, one of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, expressed their grief and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Speaking to ANI, the relative of Atul Mone, Rahul Akul, said, "There should be strong security there. Three families, nine people, went there. I spoke to his (Atul Mone) wife, who told me that he was shot dead in front of her after he asked if he was a Hindu. They were targeted, and three men were killed. They were all single bread earners, were killed. We want strict action against the culprits as soon as possible. They went for six days, departing on 22, and were meant to return on 27-28 April."

Rahul Akul said that Mone had been killed after the terrorists identified him as a Hindu, "I spoke to his (Atul Mone) wife, who told me that he was shot dead in front of her after he asked if he was a Hindu."

The Sister-in-law of the Pahalgam terror attack victim Atul Mone, Rajshree Akul, said, "My tears are dried out. We got to know that he (Atul Mone) was killed in the attack. He was shot in the stomach. We request from the government that the terrorists should get severe punishment without delay."

The terror attack occurred on Tuesday in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley, resulting in the deaths of several tourists.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation at the site, taking an aerial stock of the region.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the security situation at the site of the terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow.

The Union Minister first took an aerial stock of the region as he arrived at the site by helicopter, descending onto the meadow now bearing the scars of violence, earlier in the day.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team visited the Pahalgam terror attack site on Wednesday to support the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police in probing what is considered the deadliest assault on civilians in the region in almost twenty years. (ANI)