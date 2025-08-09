Two Army soldiers martyred, 2 injured in protracted J&K anti-terrorist operation (Ld)

Srinagar, Aug 9 (IANS) Two Indian Army soldiers were martyred and 2 others injured in the protracted Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) anti-terror operation in the Akhal Devsar forest area of Kulgam district, which entered the 9th day on Saturday.

An Army spokesperson said on Saturday, “Two Army soldiers succumbed and two others were injured as the exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces continued throughout last night, as the gunfight entered its ninth day in the Akhal forest area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district.”

Four Army soldiers were injured in an intense exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces late last night.

However, two among the four injured armymen succumbed to their injuries. The deceased soldiers have been identified as Constable, Harminder Singh and Lance Naik, Preetpal Singh both from 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR).

Army’s Srinagar headquartered Chinar Corps said on X, "Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation.

“Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families.”

Notably, this operation is the longest ongoing operation in the Valley entering its ninth day.

On the first night of the gunfight on last Friday, one local terrorist was killed and four Army soldiers were injured.

Officials said that since this is a vast, dense forest area, the operation may be prolonged.

This longest anti-terrorist operation J&K in the last two decades entered its 9th day on Saturday. J&K DGP, Nalin Prabhat has been supervising the operation in close synergy with the Army and the CRPF.

He visited the area for the 5th time on Friday.

Joint forces, including the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police had started CASO (Cordon & Search Operations) in the area on last Friday.

The Army has deployed Rudra helicopters, drones and Para commandos to ensure that the hiding terrorists are unable to escape.

Security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against the terrorists in the hinterland while the Army has been on maximum alert guarding the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K.

The elimination of three hardcore Pakistani terrorists responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, is part of the aggressive operations being carried out by the joint forces.

Three hardcore Pakistani terrorists including LeT commander, Suleman Shah and his two associates Abu Hamza and Jibran Bhai responsible for Pahalgam attack were killed on July 28 in the higher reaches of Dachigam national park on the foot of Mahadev mountain peak in Harwan area of Srinagar.

The Army code named this operation as ‘Operation Mahadev’.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, the security forces are carrying out anti-terrorist operations against gun wielding terrorists, their over ground workers and sympathisers.

Drug smugglers and drug peddlers are also on the radar of the security forces because it is believed that the funds generated by hawala money racket and drug smuggling are finally used to sustain terrorism in J&K.

The coordinated and Intelligence-backed operations of the joint forces are aimed at dismantling the ecosystem of terrorism in J&K rather than focussing on just the elimination of the gun-wielding terrorists.

