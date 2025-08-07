Three CRPF jawans killed, 10 injured in J&K road accident

Jammu: Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed and 10 injured on Thursday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

Officials said that three CRPF jawans were killed and 10 others injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling plunged into a deep gorge in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district.

The CRPF vehicle was on its way to a location in the hilly terrain when it went out of the driver's control, skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge, leading to casualties, the officials said.

The rescue operation was immediately started, and all the injured were evacuated from the accident site.

Five among the 10 injured are critical and have been shifted to a hospital for advanced treatment.

"Three CRPF jawans died on the spot in this fatal road accident," the officials said.

MoS (PMO), Jitendra Singh said on X, "Disturbing to receive the news of a road accident involving a CRPF vehicle in the Kandva–Basantgarh area. The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF. I have just now spoken to DC Ms. Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated. Rescue measures have been initiated immediately."

"Locals have voluntarily come forward to assist. All possible help is being provided," he said.

Jitendra Singh is the MP from the Kathua-Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency.

At the request of the Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur, Army helicopters have been pressed into service to airlift the seriously injured.

Traffic Department officials have blamed hilly terrain, over-speeding, road rage, rash and negligent driving as the main reasons for accidents in the hilly districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Udhampur, Doda and Kishtwar.

Special traffic squads have been deployed in these districts to protect against offences that often result in fatal casualties.

--IANS