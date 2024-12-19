Kulgam Encounter: 4 Terrorists Neutralized, BJP's Kavinder Gupta Sees Hope for a Terror-Free Kashmir

Jammu: After four terrorists were neutralized in the Kulgam encounter on Thursday, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that huge success has been achieved after so long in the southern region and if it continues, Kashmir will soon be terror-free.

"Huge success has been achieved after so long in the southern region, the way they (terrorists) used to carry out such activities from time to time. Our defence forces have changed their strategy and taken them down. Along with the zero-tolerance policy of the Indian government and MHA, efforts are underway to make Kashmir terror-free. Our forces deserve laudation and if this continues, Kashmir will soon be terror-free," Gupta said.

Javid Ahmad Matoor, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Kashmir said that two soldiers were also injured in the operation.

"This encounter has been underway since yesterday evening. Five terrorists have been neutralised. The bodies of the terrorists are being retrieved. Operation is underway here. Two of our jawans were injured. They are under treatment and their condition is stable now," DIG Matoor said.

Earlier today, Indian Army's Chinar Corps said that the terrorists opened a "heavy volume" of fire when challenged by the security forces.

"OP KADER, Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by the Indian Army and J-K police at Kader, Kulgam. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate and heavy volumes of fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress," it said in a post on X.

Earlier on December 3, a terrorist identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat was killed in an ongoing operation with security forces in Srinagar district. Police said Bhat was involved in civilians killing at Gagangir, Ganderbal iand several other terror attacks, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security meeting in the national capital on December 19.

The officials, privy to the development, told ANI that the meeting will primarily focus on critical security issues, with a special emphasis on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha will also attend the meeting, which aims to review strategies to ensure peace and stability in the region. (ANI)