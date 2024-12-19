Home
Recent posts
China-Backed Ugandan Oil Project Faces Human Rights Abuse Allegations
Zelenskyy, NATO & Macron Discuss Strengthening Ukraine's Air Defence Amid Ongoing Conflict
Polio Case Reported in Jacobabad, Pakistan's 2024 Tally Reaches 64 Amid Vaccination Campaign Challenges
Vietnam: 11 Dead, 2 Injured in Suspected Arson Attack at Hanoi Cafe & Karaoke Bar
Israeli Fighter Jets Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Rising Tensions
Recent posts
2nd ODI: Zimbabwe Opt to Bowl First Against Afghanistan at Harare - Full Match Update
Ravichandran Ashwin Retires: Bollywood & Cricket Fraternity Celebrate a Legendary Career
Kanika Siwach on Junior Asia Cup & Her Journey to Women's Hero Hockey India League with Odisha Warriors
India Saved My Football Career: Luka Majcen's Inspiring Journey with Punjab FC in ISL
Hyderabad FC and Thangboi Singto Part Ways After Five-Year Journey
Recent posts
India’s Solar Equipment Manufacturing to Witness Rs 1 Lakh Crore Capex Growth by 2026: CareEdge
Fed's Future Moves Hinged on Economic Indicators: UBS Report
SpiceJet Settles $16M Dispute with Genesis, Strengthens Financial Stability
JSW Infrastructure Aims for 400 MTPA Cargo Capacity by FY2030 with ₹30,000 Crore Capex
Forward-Looking Survey on Private Corporate CAPEX: Investment Trends for 2024-26
Recent posts
The Electric State Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown & Chris Pratt Shine in a Post-Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Thriller by Russo Brothers
Saoirse Ronan Teaches Timothee Chalamet a Lesson in Punctuality on 'Little Women' Set
Sushmita Sen Celebrates Father Shubeer Sen's 80th Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute
Keerthy Suresh Shares Dream Wedding Moments with Thalapathy Vijay Wedding Highlights
Tom Cruise Honored with US Navy's Highest Civilian Award for Naval Advocacy
BJP Kavinder Gupta
Jammu and Kashmir
T
The Hawk
·
Dec 19, 2024, 07:21 AM
Kulgam Encounter: 4 Terrorists Neutralized, BJP's Kavinder Gupta Sees Hope for a Terror-Free Kashmir