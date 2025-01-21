Jammu & Kashmir: Woman Arrested with 6 Grams Heroin in Doda Drug Bust

Doda: In a crackdown on drug trafficking, the police arrested a woman in connection with illegal substance smuggling and seized 6 grams of heroin from her possession in Doda district.

The accused was identified as Shakeela Begum, a resident of Sadiqabad Dak Maholla in Doda.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Mehta confirmed the arrest, stating that the operation was carried out earlier today under the leadership of Station House Officer (SHO) Doda, Parvaz Khanday, and DySP Headquarters, Ajay Anand.

The police action follows intelligence gathered from a previous arrest, that of a man named Baber, who provided crucial information about Shakeela Begum's involvement in drug trafficking.

Upon receiving specific intelligence regarding her return to Doda, the police launched a raid, during which they seized 6 grams of heroin.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Sandeep Mehta said, "An FIR was filed at the start of 2025, leading to the arrest of a youth named Baber, from whom around 10 grams of heroin were seized. During interrogation, Baber revealed the identity of a woman involved in the drug trade. Acting on this information, the police discovered that she was in Doda, and upon searching, they recovered an additional 6 grams of heroin from her possession."

SSP Sandeep Mehta stated, "No individual, whether a woman, child, or elderly person, involved in smuggling will be spared."

The arrested individual is now under investigation as authorities intensify their efforts to dismantle drug networks operating in the region.

SSP Mehta also pointed out that the police are encountering increasing attempts to disguise the identities of those involved in smuggling, with suspects frequently misusing others' names to avoid detection.

He assured that the police are diligently following leads and are committed to apprehending all individuals connected to the illicit drug trade.

Authorities continue to strengthen their vigilance, with more raids planned to curb the flow of illegal substances into the area. The arrest is part of an extensive operation aimed at curbing the drug trade in the region. (ANI)