J-K LG Manoj Sinha pays obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple

Katra: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Tuesday paid obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi temple, as per a release by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

The LG prayed for the peace and prosperity of the state.

On March 31, the LG met family members of the security personnel who lost their lives while combatting terrorists in Kathua.

LG Sinha paid homage to the fallen personnel, honouring their supreme sacrifice in defending the nation.

Expressing his condolences, Sinha wrote on X, "Visited the families of our Brave Sons of Maa Bharti, who attained Martyrdom while fighting the terrorists in Kathua. The supreme sacrifice of SgCT Balvinder Singh Chib, SgCT Jaswant Singh, HC Jagbir Singh, and SgCT Tariq Ahmed will never be forgotten."

He emphasized that the nation stands united in honoring the courage and valor of the slain personnel. "This grateful nation salutes their unwavering courage & valour. We stand firmly with the bereaved family members in this hour of grief. I assure that the government will extend all assistance and support to the families of our bravehearts," he added.

Earlier, four security personnel were killed in action during the counter-terror operation 'Safiyan' in the Kathua region.

Head Constable Jagbir Singh, Selection Grade Constable (SgCT) Balvinder Singh, SgCT Jaswant Singh, and SgCT Tariq Ahmed were killed in action, while two terrorists were neutralized. Security forces also recovered war-like stores from the encounter site.

The operation began on March 23 after locals reported the sighting of suspected Pakistani infiltrators in Sanyal.

Authorities have placed the entire region on high alert as the search operation continues to track down potential threats.

Security forces have intensified their efforts in the Kathua-Samba region, launching a search operation in the Samba sector near the international border to sanitise the area. (ANI)