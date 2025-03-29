J-K CM Pays Tribute to Head Constable Jagbir Singh Killed in Kathua Encounter

Kathua: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday laid a wreath and paid tribute to Head Constable Jagbir, who lost his life in an anti-terrorist operation 'Safiyan' in Kathua.

Four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel lost their lives in the operation, while two terrorists were gunned down.

The operation is still ongoing as security forces continue to engage with the remaining terrorists.

Yesterday, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat laid a wreath and paid tribute to police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during the Kathua anti-terrorist operation.

The other three police personnel who lost their lives are Selection Grade Constable (SgCT) Balvinder Singh, SGCT Jaswant Singh, and SGCT Tariq Ahmed lost their lives in the Kathua anti-terrorist operation.

The operation began on March 23, when locals reported the sighting of suspected Pakistani infiltrators in Sanyal.

Security forces, including the J&K Police, Army, BSF, and CRPF, launched a search operation, leading to an initial exchange of fire.

Speaking to ANI, DGP Prabhat said, "A couple informed of a sighting of Pakistanis in Sanyal on 23rd March evening, and immediately, a group of officers reached the spot.

They had an encounter with the Pakistanis, and the latter escaped, leaving behind 4 magazines, 3 IEDs, and 2 grenades.

The entire area was put to a halt by different forces - BSF, Army, and CRPF till this incident went on. This operation went on for 4 days."

"We got information about their whereabouts, and yesterday (Thursday), our forces had an encounter with the Pakistanis, and 2 of them were killed on the spot. Due to a clear line of sight, 4 of our brave officers were martyred," DGP Prabhat added.

Speaking to the media, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat said that the police are committed to stopping cross-border infiltration after an encounter in Kathua killed four officers.

"The intention and mission of Jammu and Kashmir police are strong. We will not sleep till we stop such activities of our neighbor. The operation is still going on. As we talk, officers and teams are working and we hope that everything will clear out by tomorrow," DGP Prabhat said. (ANI)