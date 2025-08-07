Arundhati Roy's book among 25 declared as ‘forfeited’ by J&K govt for contributing to radicalisation

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has declared 25 books as ‘forfeited’ under the law for contributing to radicalisation of youth, glorification of terrorists, vilification of security forces and promotion of alienation among the people. Among them is a book by author Arundhati Roy.

The J&K Home Department issued an order to this effect late on Wednesday night.

The order reads, “The identified 25 books have been found to excite secessionism and endangering sovereignty and integrity of India, thereby, attracting the provisions of Sections 152, 196 and 197 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.”

The order said that under Section 98 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the J&K government has declared publication of 25 books, and their copies or other documents to be forfeited to the government.

“These 25 books have been identified for propagating false narrative and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir and need to be declared as ‘forfeited’ in terms of Section 98 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

“It has come to the notice of the government that certain literature propagates false narrative and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Available evidence based on investigations and credible Intelligence unflinchingly indicate that a significant driver behind youth participation in violence and terrorism has been systematic dissemination of false narratives and secessionist literature by its persistent internal circulation, often disguised as historical or political commentary while playing a critical role in misguiding the youth, glorifying terrorism and inciting violence against the Indian State.

“This literature would deeply impact the psyche of youth by promoting culture of grievance, victimhood and terrorist heroism. Some of the means by which this literature has contributed to the radicalisation of the youth in Jammu and Kashmir include distortion of historical facts, glorification of terrorists, vilification of security forces, religious radicalisation, promotion of alienation, pathway to violence and terrorism.”

The books declared as forfeited by the government include ‘Azadi’ by Arundhati Roy, ‘Kashmir’ (The case of Freedom) by Tariq Ali, Hillal Bhatt, Angana P Chatterji, Pankaj Mishra and Arundhati Roy, ‘The Kashmir Dispute 1947-2012’ by A.G. Noorani, ‘A Dismantled State’ (The Untold Story of Kashmir After Article 370) by Anuradha Bhasin, ‘Human Rights Violations in Kashmir’ by Piotr Balcerowicz and Agnieszka Kuszewska, ‘Kashmir’s Fight for Freedom’ by Mohd Yosuf Saraf, ‘Colonizing Kashmir, State-Building under Indian Occupation’ by Hafsa Kanjwal, ‘Kashmir Politics and Plebiscite’ by Dr Abdul Jabbar, ‘Do You Remember Kunan Poshpora’ by Essar Batool & Others, ‘Mujahid Ki Azaan’ by Imam Hasan Al-Bana Shaheed edited by Maulan Mohammad Enayatullah Subjhani, ‘Al Jihadul Fil Islam’ by Moulana Moudadi, ‘Independent Kashmir’ by Christopher Snedden, ‘Resisting Occupation in Kashmir’ by Haley Duschinski, Mona Bhat, Ather Zia and Cynthia Mahmood, ‘Between Democracy and Nation’ (Gender and Militarization in Kashmir) by Seema Kazi, ‘Contested Lands’ by Sumantra Bose, ‘In Search of a Future’ (The Story of Kashmir) by David Devadas, ‘Kashmir In Conflict’ (India, Pakistan and the Unending War) by Victoria Schofield, ‘Kashmir at the Cross Roads’ (Inside a 21st Century Conflict) by Sumantra Bose, ‘Resisting Disappearance’ (Military Occupation & Women’s Activism in Kashmir) by Ather Zia, ‘Confronting Terrorism’ by Stephen Pcohen Edited by Maroof Raza, ‘Freedom in Captivity’ (Negotiations of belonging along Kashmiri Frontier) by Radhika Gupta, ‘USA and Kashmir’ by Dr Shamshad Shan, ‘Law & Conflict Resolution in Kashmir’ by Piotr Balcerowicz and Agnieszka Kuszewska, ‘Tarikh-i-Siyasat Kashmir’ by Dr Afaq and ‘Kashmir & the Future of South Asia’ Edited by Sugata Bose & Ayesha Jalal.

--IANS