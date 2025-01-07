Anantnag Police Attaches Property Worth ₹1 Crore Under NDPS Act in Major Anti-Drug Crackdown

Anantnag: In a significant action against drug trafficking and its financial networks, the Anantnag Police has attached the double-storey residential house of Khurshid Ahmad Dar , son of Abdul Gani Dar, resident of Satkipora.

The property, built on one kanal of land and valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act. The house has been linked to proceeds of drug trafficking.

The accused is implicated in a major narcotics case registered under FIR No. 47/2019 at police station Srigufwara, involving the recovery of substantial quantities of contraband substances.

This decisive step underscores Anantnag Police's commitment to eradicating the drug menace and dismantling the economic framework supporting illegal narcotics trade. The action aims to deter criminal activities and protect society from the adverse effects of drug abuse.

The Police urge citizens to support their efforts in creating a drug-free society and reiterate their resolve to take stringent legal actions against those involved in drug-related crimes.

Earlier on Friday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached the property of a key accused in a J-K case relating to an encounter involving a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist.

According to an official release, the charge-sheeted accused, Mohammad Akbar Dar, was an associate of LeT terrorist Uzair Khan and had provided logistical support, shelter, food and intelligence to Khan. As part of its action against terror networks in Kashmir, NIA has attached Dar's immovable property, measuring 19 marlas, in Halpora, Kokernag area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The attachment was carried out under Sub-section (1) of Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the release stated. Uzair Khan was killed in the encounter, which had taken place in the Guri Nad forest area of the Kokernad area in 2023. Four security personnel were also killed in the encounter. (ANI)