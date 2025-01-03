Robert Vadra Visits Jakhu Temple in Shimla, Seeks Blessings for Priyanka Gandhi and Family

Shimla: Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday visited the iconic Jakhu Temple in Shimla to seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman for his family, especially Priyanka Gandhi, who recently entered active politics.

Describing Shimla as his "second home," Vadra expressed his deep connection with the region and emphasized the importance of his visit.

Speaking to ANI, Vadra said "I have been visiting Shimla as it's my second home. I heard about the Jakhu Temple, and it was very important for me to come here to offer prayers, especially being the third day of the new year," Vadra shared.

"This visit is not just about personal blessings but also prayers for Priyanka, my children, and the entire country. Priyanka is managing a lot back home, so I decided to come here to pray for the family and the nation. My prayers are for brotherhood, unity, and progress in our country," the politician's husband further added.

Vadra voiced his concerns about the increasing intersection of religion and politics in India. He firmly believes that secularism is the only path to true progress.

"Religion and politics should remain separate. I strongly oppose the politics of religion. We must respect all faiths--be it temples, mosques, or churches. Everyone prays to ease their struggles, and faith unites us as a country. We should not engage in demolitions or surveys targeting places of worship. India's rich heritage and culture deserve respect, and divisive politics should not overshadow this legacy," he asserted.

Vadra also criticized incidents of religiously motivated actions and stated, "Demolishing temples or mosques, or conversions, should not happen. Unity and mutual respect are the pillars of a strong and progressive nation."

Speaking about former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Vadra expressed his admiration for his contributions to the nation and disappointment over the lack of recognition he received.

"Dr. Singh was a highly educated and effective Prime Minister who led the country during critical times, especially during the 2008 global recession. His economic reforms are milestones in our history," he said.

Vadra lamented the decision to hold Singh's last rites at Nigambodh Ghat instead of a more prominent site like Shakti Sthal.

"A leader of his stature deserves a legacy larger than most. Naming a university or instituting other memorials in his honor would be a fitting tribute. This would also reflect positively on the BJP if they take such initiatives," he said.

Vadra also expressed pride in Priyanka Gandhi's active participation in politics and her impactful entry into Parliament. He highlighted her focus on addressing real issues affecting the nation, such as women's safety, farmers' rights, and international concerns like Palestine and Bangladesh.

"I am very happy that Priyanka is in active politics now. She has entered Parliament and is making her mark. Her first speech in the winter session resonated with the people. She is raising issues the BJP prefers to avoid and is bringing transparency to public discourse. From farmers' struggles to women's safety, Priyanka is addressing concerns that matter. She has learned from Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, and I am confident she will make a significant difference," Vadra said.

He also encouraged Priyanka to expand her efforts beyond rallies, noting her potential to strengthen the Congress party and provide a robust opposition to the ruling BJP.

"She will bring more strength to the Congress and expose issues that BJP tries to hide. I am extremely proud of her dedication and hard work," Vadra added. (ANI)