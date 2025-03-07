Himachal Pradesh police intesifies battle against drug network following CM Sukhu's orders

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had directed the Police Department to initiate a massive crackdown to dismantle the drug network in a mission mode for the next six months.

Himachal Pradesh police SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi emphasised the intensifying crackdown on the drug trafficking network in the state. Speaking to ANI, SP Gandhi said that the state police have been running a massive operation in Shimla for two years to combat challenges due to drug trafficking and smuggling.

He added that the present state government has ordered strict implementation of the plans, due to which 1800 people 2023 have been arrested since 2023, and 800 cases have been registered.

"We have been running a massive operation in Shimla for two years to combat challenges due to drug trafficking and smuggling... The present state government also directs us to strictly implement it... We have arrested around 1800 people since 2023 and registered around 800 cases...", Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said while speaking to ANI on Friday.

Furthermore, he informed that the state police has arrested 175 people in 76 cases, and the breakthrough came from the syndicate of Sandeep Shah, a Kolkata-based interstate drug network which links to Punjab, West Bengal and even international smuggling routes.

"In 2024-25, we have identified well-organised criminal gangs, kingpins involved in drug trafficking... In 2025, we have arrested 175 people in 76 cases and the breakthrough came from the syndicate of Sandeep Shah, a Kolkata-based interstate drug network with links to Punjab, West Bengal and even international smuggling routes... The Shahi Mahatma gang was also busted earlier... A Nigerian national involved in large-scale drug trafficking was also arrested, who frequently moved between Agartala and Ferozepur, and operated under a larger smuggling network..", SP Sanjeev Gandhi added.

The decision to crack down on the drug network in Himachal Pradesh came after a high-level meeting, which was chaired by CM Sukhu and included high-level police officials and officers from other departments. (ANI)