Heavy rainfall engulfs Shimla as IMD issues yellow alert for next 2 days

Shimla: The hill resort of Shimla is currently experiencing heavy rainfall, with a yellow rain warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for the next two days. The incessant downpour has been affecting daily life, making it challenging for both residents and visitors. The rain has severely impacted the districts of Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur. Shimla city is engulfed in fog.

Kundan Singh, a resident, highlighting the struggles people are facing amidst the harsh weather, said, "It's been raining continuously. We are facing problems; the heavy downpour has disrupted normal life. Here on Mall Road, there's no work due to the rain. Tourists are also not arriving, and people are having difficulty commuting. We still have a few more days of rain, and we hope it ends soon."

Local workers and vendors are also facing difficulties. Abdul, another resident, added, "It's been raining since morning, and students had trouble getting to school. Local residents are facing problems, and tourists are not arriving because of the rain, which means there's no work for us. The weather department has forecasted rain for three more days."

As the rain continues to lash Shimla and other parts of Himachal Pradesh, authorities have urged residents and tourists to take necessary precautions and stay updated on weather advisories. According to data from the State Disaster Management Authority, 71 roads, including one national highway, are closed, and 469 electricity supply schemes have been affected across the state.

Meanwhile, The Meteorological Centre in Shimla has predicted light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, across Himachal Pradesh. These conditions may cause low visibility, disrupt traffic, and lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas.

For Shimla city, the IMD stated, "Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is most likely to continue with low visibility conditions. It is likely to lead to traffic disruption, water logging in low-lying areas, slippery & wet roads, low visibility, and minor damage to vulnerable structures."

In Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, and Sirmaur, light to moderate rainfall is also expected, with isolated intense rainfall likely. Similar conditions are predicted for Shimla, Una, and Kullu.

Over the past 24 hours, Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 16.2 degrees Celsius, with 4 mm of rainfall. The IMD advises residents to stay alert and take precautions due to potential disruptions caused by the weather.

—ANI