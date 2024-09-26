"Connecting this to UP not right," Himachal AICC incharge Rajeev Shukla defends state govt on ID cards for vendors

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh AICC incharge Rajeev Shukla on Thursday comes in defence of the state government's orders for eateries to display the names of owners, saying that connecting it to Uttar Pradesh is not right.

Speaking to ANI, Himachal Pradesh AICC in charge Rajeev Shukla said, "Vikramaditya (Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh) has said that this is done to make sure only authorised persons can set up shops...The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker has made an all-party committee to regulate hawkers and to give them licenses. Connecting this to Uttar Pradesh is not right".

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/news/india/please-clarify-rahul-gandhi-targets-pm-modi-even-as-kangana-ranaut-retracts-her-farm-bill-remarks

Shukla had earlier presented a report to the Congress High Command on the decision of the Himachal Government.

This came after Himachal Pradesh Minister and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday said that an order related to the mandatory display of outlet owner's details has been issued during a joint meeting with the Public Works Urban Development and Municipal Corporation, adding that every shopkeeper and street vendor has to display their identification.

"We did a meeting with the UD (Urban Development) and the Municipal Corporation. To make sure that hygienic food is sold, a decision has been taken for all the street vendors... especially those selling edible items," Vikramaditya told reporters on Wednesday.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/news/states-and-uts/haryana/arvind-kejriwals-five-guarantees-free-electricity-schools-jobs-for-haryana

He further said that the people had expressed their concerns and doubts over the hygiene of the food sold on the street.

"People expressed their concerns and doubts, and considering this, we have decided to implement a similar policy to that in UP, in which it has been made mandatory that vendors have to display their names and IDs... Every shopkeeper and street vendor has to display their identification," he added.

The directive from the Congress government in Himachal followed the Uttar Pradesh government's directive on Tuesday that said that the name and address of operators, proprietors, and managers should be mandatorily displayed at all food centres.CM Yogi also directed that chefs and waiters should wear masks and gloves, besides making the installation of CCTV cameras in hotels and restaurants mandatory.

—ANI