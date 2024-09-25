"Please clarify...": Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi even as Kangana Ranaut retracts her farm bill remarks

New Delhi: Attacking the BJP over its MP Kangana Ranaut on the farm laws that were repealed by the BJP-led government, Leader of Opposition of Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded a clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue and asserted that the INDIA bloc will not allow "any conspiracy" of the BJP against the farmers to succeed.

His remarks came even as BJP has distanced itself from the remarks of party's Mandi Lok Sabha MP in which she suggested that that the three farm laws, that were repealed following a prolonged protest by farmers, should be brought back.

"Namaskar, the people of the BJP keep testing the ideas. They ask someone to put this in public and that idea and then see the reactions. This has happened. One of their MPs has talked of reviving the three black farm laws. Modiji, please clarify on this. Aap iske khilaf hai yaa aap firse badmashi kr rahe hain (Are you with this or are you up to some trick again?). Will you revive those black farm laws or not? If they revive, I am giving you a guarantee that the INDIA alliance will stand against them. Seven hundred people lost their lives. We have to remember and respect them. PM Modi did not allow us to keep two-minute silence (in Parliament) and this we will never forget," Rahul Gandhi said in a video attached to his post on X.

He asked who is deciding the government's policy, a BJP MP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I guarantee you that INDIA alliance will not allow any conspiracy of the BJP against our farmers to succeed. If any step is taken to harm the farmers, Modiji will have to apologise again," he added.

Earlier today, Kangana Ranaut issued an apology and expressed regret over her remarks pertaining to the repealed farm laws. The actor-politician also said that she will ensure that her views align with the party's stance and do not reflect her personal opinion.

"When farm laws were proposed, a lot of people came out in support of them, but with a lot of sensitivity, our Prime Minister retracted those laws, so it is the responsibility of all the workers of his party to respect his words. I will also have to keep one thing in mind that now I am not an artist but a BJP worker. My opinions will not just be mine but will represent the party's stand. So if I have hurt anyone's sentiments with my thoughts, I regret it and take my words back," Kangana Ranaut said in a video posted on X.

The BJP MP had stoked a controversy amid electioneering for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls by suggesting that the scrapped farm laws should be brought back.

"I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back. Farmers themselves should demand it," she had said.

BJP has distanced itself from the remarks and stated that she was not authorized to speak on such matters.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said on Tuesday that Kangana Ranaut's remarks were her "personal statement" do not depict BJP's view on farm bills.

"On the social media platforms, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's statement on the farm bills that were withdrawn by central government is going viral. I want to make it clear that this statement is her personal statement," Bhatia said.

"Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to make such a statement on behalf of the BJP, and it doesn't depict the BJP's view on the farm bills. We disapprove of these remarks," he added.

Kangana Ranaut has drawn criticism for her remarks on farm laws from other Congress leaders also. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja criticised the actor, calling her "habitually controversial."

Bharatiya Janata Party had last month also distanced itself from Ranaut's comments about farmers' agitation and also asked the actor-turned-politician to refrain from making such remarks in the future.

—ANI