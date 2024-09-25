Delhi Government Increases Minimum Wages; CM Atishi Criticizes BJP Policies

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to increase minimum wages of unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers to Rs 18,066, Rs19, 929, and Rs 21,917 per month respectively.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi along with Labour Minister Mukesh Ahlawat notified the price hike in a press conference on Wednesday

Atishi said, "I want to notify the increased prices, the minimum wage for unskilled workers will be increased to Rs 18,066, for semi-skilled workers they will be increased to 19, 929, and for skilled workers, it will be increased to Rs 21,917."

Currently, unskilled workers receive, Rs 17,494, semi-skilled workers receive Rs 19,279 and skilled worker receive Rs 21,215 per month.

Atishi Criticizes BJP for Opposing Minimum Wage Hikes and Supporting Anti-Poor Policies

During the press conference, Atishi called BJP an 'anti-poor' party and drew parallels between the minimum labour wages in other states.

"Arvind Kejriwal's government has given the highest minimum wages in the country. BJP has always worked against the poor. For example, When the Delhi Government in 2016-17 talked about increasing minimum wages, BJP stopped us. After which the Delhi government brought an order from the court to increase the minimum wage. BJP strongly opposed it but Arvind Kejriwal's government fought and brought a decision in favour of the common people of Delhi." CM Atishi said

"If you look at the minimum wages in BJP-ruled state government they are far less than of Delhi, the minimum wage is probably half of what it is in Delhi. BJP not only gives lower wages in its states but also tries its best to stop it in Delhi," she added.

On Kangana Ranaut's recent remark on farm-laws, suggesting that the three farm laws that were repealed following prolonged farmer protests should be reinstated, CM Atishi criticised BJP, calling them 'anti-poor' and 'anti-farmers'

"BJP is anti-poor, anti-labourer, anti-farmers. This is the same government who put strict barricading on Haryana border during the protest. They don't even show that much strictness on Pakistan border. BJP called farmer terrorists and Khalistanis, over 700 farmers lost their lives but PM Modi wasn't affected by it." Atishi said.

—ANI