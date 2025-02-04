Gujarat Forms 5-Member Committee to Draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced that a 5-member committee, under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, has been constituted to prepare the draft for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and create the law.

"To prepare the draft for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and create the law, a 5-member committee under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai has been constituted. The committee will submit its report to the state government in 45 days, based on which the government will take a decision," CM Bhupendra Patel said addressing a press conference.

The Gujarat Chief Minister further stated that the Constitution of India is for fulfilling the duties of citizens.

"Under the leadership of Modi Ji, this year, we are celebrating 75 years of the Constitution. His goal is to implement the Common Civil Code nationwide so that everyone gets equal rights," Patel added.

Citing the revocation of Article 370 and the banning of Triple Talaq, Patel said, "Promises made regarding the abrogation of Article 370, One Nation One Election, and Triple Talaq are being fulfilled."

"In the same direction, Gujarat is continuously working to fulfill Modi Ji's resolve. The government is working to ensure equal rights and opportunities for all," the Gujarat CM stated.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that all aspects will be considered in preparing the report.

"Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel has formed UCC (Uniform Civil Code) committee. It will be headed by former Supreme Court judge, Justice (retd) Ranjana Desai, retired senior IAS officer CL Meena, Advocate RC Kodekar, former Vice Chancellor Dakshesh Thakar and social worker Gita Shroff will also be a part of this committee. The Chief Minister has directed this committee to do detailed research on it in the next 45 days and present a report to the government," Sanghavi said.

Earlier this month, Uttarakhand became the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned the Secular Civil Code in his last year's Independence Day speech from the Red Fort.

"There was a long discussion there. After the debate, it was decided that it would be better if the government that gets elected takes a decision on this and implements UCC in the country... The Supreme Court has also said many times that UCC should be brought into the country... Keeping in mind the spirit of the Constitution and the makers of the Constitution, we are working with full force for a Secular Civil Code," PM Modi said. (ANI)