Amit Shah Inaugurates Sports Complex in Gota Ward, Ahmedabad

Gandhinagar: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a newly constructed sports complex near the Science City side of the CIMS Railway over bridge in Gota Ward, North-West Zone, built by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation at an estimated cost of Rs 3.50 crore, as per a release.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home and Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi graced the event.

After unveiling the plaque, the dignitaries toured various sections of the sports complex. A presentation on the upcoming Iconic Road project, spanning from Iskcon to Pakwan and planned by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, was also showcased to the Union Home Minister, a statement from the release stated.

Additionally, experts presented a proposed solution to ease traffic congestion near Palladium Mall in Ahmedabad. Following the presentations, the Union Minister and other dignitaries offered their valuable suggestions and guidance.

The event was attended by the Mayor of Ahmedabad, Pratibha Jain, Chairman of the Standing Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Devang Dani, Municipal Commissioner of Ahmedabad, M. Thennarasan, along with local leaders, officials, and representatives of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

The newly constructed Sports Complex in Gota Ward, built at a cost of Rs 3.50 crore, offers facilities for various sports, including table tennis, box cricket, basketball, pickleball, and volleyball. Additionally, citizens can enjoy a range of indoor games such as snooker, chess, ludo, and carrom.

Earlier, the Home Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 37 public welfare projects worth approximately Rs 651 crores in Ahmedabad, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel, and Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma graced the occasion. The Union Home Minister inaugurated 10 projects worth Rs 95 crores and laid the foundation stone of 27 projects worth Rs 556 crores in Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituencies.

Addressing the gathering, Shah highlighted that the event coincided with the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, paying tribute to the great leader. He reminded the audience of Netaji's historic slogans, 'Chalo Dilli' and 'Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga,' and praised his role in India's independence movement. (ANI)