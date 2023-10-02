Table Tennis
J·Oct 02, 2023, 10:55 am
Asian Games: India wins bronze medal in table tennis women's doubles
J·Sep 11, 2023, 04:13 am
China sweeps seven gold medals at Asian Table Tennis Championships
J·Jun 01, 2023, 02:46 pm
40 Paddlers Available For Selection In UTT Season 4 Player Draft
J·May 27, 2023, 10:28 am
Wang/Sun retain mixed doubles title, China confirms men's singles crown at Durban table tennis worlds
J·May 17, 2023, 10:45 pm
Table Tennis: Reeth Rishya gears up for her first singles World Championships
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Zareen, Kamal headline India's Day 10 performance at CWG 2022
