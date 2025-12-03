KIUG 2025: Chandigarh dominates canoe and kayaking to top standings; four more records shattered in athletics

Jaipur, Dec 3 (IANS) Chandigarh University clinched nine out of 10 gold medals on offer in canoe & kayaking on Wednesday to go top of the table after Day 10 of the Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025. Chandigarh also secured a men’s team gold in table tennis to push Guru Nanak Dev University to the second place in the overall standings with 33 gold, 13 silver, and nine bronze medals.

Further, four meet records tumbled at the athletics venue inside the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur for the second consecutive day.

The fifth edition of KIUG 2025 is being held across seven cities in Rajasthan. A whopping 4448 athletes from 222 Universities are competing in 23 medal disciplines. The Games are being held under the aegis of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in collaboration with the Rajasthan State Sports Council and are being hosted by Poornima University.

Guru Kashi University’s Tongbram Roshan Singh clinched the canoe single 500m race to avoid a Chandigarh University clean sweep in Udaipur.

On Wednesday, most action in Jaipur was concentrated on the athletics track, and it was an exciting day of competition.

Panjab University (men’s 4x400m), Shintomon CB (men’s 110m hurdles) of Mahatma Gandhi University, Guru Kashi University’s Sanya Yadav (women’s Discus Throw) and Aleena T Saji (women’s Triple Jump) of Mahatma Gandhi University bettered the meet records on Wednesday to take the total count of meet records broken so far in this edition of Khelo India University Games to nine.

The race that kept everyone on the edge of their seats was the men’s 4x400m final in which Mumbai University led the race till the last 100m stretch when Panjab University’s Lokesh Singh Gurjar overtook Yash Joshi to clinch the gold medal for his team with a time of 3:12.40s. In fact, Mumbai University’s timing of 3:12.73s was also better than the previous meet record of 3:13.44s set by Mangalore University.

Earlier, Shintomon CB led the men’s 110m final from start to finish as he got the better of former KIUG record holder Vikas Khodke and All India University record holder Rahil Sakeer VP of the University of Calicut.

Khodke, who held the previous KIUG record of 14.40s, won the silver in a photo-finish with Rahil Sakeer as both finished with a time of 14.52.

In the field events, Guru Kashi University’s Sanya Yadav also improved the KIUG meet record in women’s Discus Throw with a distance of 50.73m in her second attempt, eclipsing the previous record of 50.60m set by Shalini Chaudhary of Barkatullah University.

The gold and silver medal winners in women’s Triple Jump also bettered the previous KIUG record on Wednesday, with Aleena leaping to a distance of 13.09m in her second attempt while Arshdeep Kaur of Panjab University cleared a distance of 12.80m in her fourth try.

The previous record of 12.78m was held by Aishwarya B of Mangalore University.

Meanwhile, at the Jagatpura shooting range, Paris Olympics bronze medallist Sarabjot Singh joined hands with Palak to win the 10m Air Pistol mixed team gold, beating Mukesh Nelavalli and Dwaram Pranavi of KLEF University 17-15 in the final. Guru Nanak Dev University bagged the bronze medal.

In the women’s football final at the Poornima University ground, Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani, defeated Guru Nanak Dev University 2-0, thanks to a goal each by Pooja (10th minute) and Nancy (83rd minute) to grab the gold medal. Nancy had scored the winning goal for Chaudhary Bansi Lal University in the semi-final as well as against Guru Jambheshwar University, Hisar.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology clinched their first women’s hockey gold in the history of Khelo India University Games as they got the better of ITM University, Gwalior, 1-0 in the final. Aliva Jate scored the winner for KIIT in the 34th minute.

In the men’s hockey final, Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya defeated Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith 5-1.

In Jodhpur, Chitkara University failed to complete a grand double in table tennis. While their women’s team defeated Adamas University 3-0, their men’s outfit lost 2-3 against Chandigarh University after taking a 2-0 lead in the finals.

Meanwhile, the Fit India Zone, set up at Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur, from the opening day of KIUG 2025, brought together key fitness elements to create a dynamic, immersive, and interactive experience for all visitors. The Zone features three major elements, including a high-energy Fitness Challenge Zone with exciting prizes, a dedicated Cycling Zone, and comprehensive Physical & Mental Fitness Assessments facilitated by Abhinav Bindra Target Performance.

On Wednesday, Fit India hosted a press conference with Dr Neeraj K Pawan, Secretary, Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of Rajasthan, who announced the launch of the Khelo Rajasthan initiative, aligning with the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a healthier nation. Dr Pawan also announced that SMS Stadium will soon be a no-vehicle zone and only cycles will be used for commuting inside the complex.

RESULTS

ATHLETICS

Women

100m hurdles: Gold – Srireshma S (Univ of Madras) 14.20s; Silver – Aliza Mulla (Mumbai Uni) 14.29s;

Bronze – Shiny Gladssia S (Meenakshi Academy) 14.33s

200m: Gold – Samriti Jamwal (Himachal Pradesh University) 25.07s; Silver – Rishita Kaur (Panjab University) 25.46s; Bronze – Jyothika (Jain University) 25.62s

4x400m relay: Gold – Lovely Professional University 3:45.66s; Silver – Guru Nanak Dev University 3:53.31s; Bronze –University of Madras 3:54.19s

Triple Jump: Gold – Aleena T Saji (Mahatma Gandhi Univ) 13.09m (meet record); Silver – Arshdeep Kaur (Panjab University) 12.80s; Bronze – Lalita Jangir (Lovely Professional University) 12.28m

Discus Throw: Gold – Sandhya Yadav (Guru Kashi University) 50.73m (meet record); Silver – Priya (Chandigarh University) 48.83m; Bronze – Akhila Raju (Mahatma Gandhi Univ, Kottayam) 47.28m

Men

110m hurdles: Gold – Shintomon CB (Mahatma Gandhi Univ, Kottayam) 14.32s (meet record); Silver – Vikas Khodke (Shivaji University) 14.516s; Bronze – Rahil Sakeer VP (Univ of Calicut) 14.518s

200m: Gold – Gokul Pandiyan (SRM University) 21.30s; Silver – Abhay Singh (KIIT) 21.52s;

Bronze – Yash Joshi (Mumbai University) 21.67s

4x400m relay: Gold – Panjab University 3:12.40s; Silver – University of Mumbai 3:12.73s; Bronze – University of Calicut 3:14.09.

10000m: Gold – Simran Singh (GNDU) 30:23.07s; Silver – Shubham Baliyan (Lamrin Tech Skills University) 30:29.02s

High Jump: Gold – Sudeep (Kuvempu University) 2.08m; Silver – Mukesh (University of Madras) 2.08m; Uchchaal Kumar Roy (Adamas University) 2.08m

Hammer Throw: Gold – Dupinder Singh (Panjab Univ) 63.93m; Silver – Gurdev Singh (Guru Kashi Univ) 60.45m; Bronze – Jai Chand (Guru Kashi Univ) 57.19m

CANOE and KAYAKING

Women

C-1: Gold – Salam Chaoba Devi (Chandigarh University) 02:33.077s; Silver – Anu (Panjab University) 02:37.577s; Bronze – Riya (Guru Kashi University) 02:46.418s

C-2: Gold – Chandigarh University 02:13.846s; Silver – Panjab University 02:18.720s; Bronze – Savitribai Phule Pune University 02:21.187s

K-1: Gold – Pooja (Chandigarh University) 02:15.273s; Silver – Samara A Chacko (GNDU) 02:21.553s; Bronze – Nidhi (Barkatullah University) 02:25.976s

K-2: Gold – Chandigarh University 02:14.786s; Silver – Panjab University 02:17.133s; Bronze – Punjabi University 02:30.627s

K-4: Gold – Chandigarh University 02:01.852s; Silver – Panjab University 02:10.312s; Bronze – Shivaji University 02:21.949s

Men

C-1: Gold – Tongbram Roshan Singh (Guru Kashi Uni) 02:07.602s; Silver – Alpesh Dhule (SPPU) 02:08.932s; Bronze – Adarsh Krishnankutty (University of Kerala) 02:10.462s

C-2: Gold – Chandigarh University 01:55.329s; Silver – University of Kerala 01:58.235s; Bronze – Indira Gandhi University 02:08.766s

K-1: Gold – Ningombam Manjeet Meetei (Chandigarh University) 01:53.868s; Silver – Yogesh Singh (Punjabi University) 01:57.778s; Bronze – Vishal Goswami (LPU) 01:59.939s

K-2: Gold – Chandigarh University 01:51.822s; Silver – University of Kerala 01:55.093s; Bronze – Bharati Vidyapeeth 01:57.599s

K-4: Gold – Chandigarh University 01:30.415s; Silver – Guru Nanak Dev University 01:30.722s; Bronze – Panjab University 01:32.325s

FOOTBALL (Finals)

Women: Gold – Chaudhary Bansilal University, Biwani; Silver – Guru Nanak Dev University; Bronze – Lovely Professional University, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology

HOCKEY (Finals)

Women: Gold – Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology; Silver- ITM University; Bronze – Guru Nanak Dev University

Men: Gold – Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya; Silver – Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth; Bronze—Bengaluru City University

SHOOTING

Men

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Gold – Panjab University; Silver – KLEF University; Bronze – Guru Nanak Dev University

50m Rifle 3-Position: Gold – Sartaj Tiwana (LPU) 459; Silver – Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu (PU) 455.1; Bronze – Hitesh S (ANU) 444.1

50m Rifle 3-Position Team: Gold – Lovely Professional University 1744; Silver – Rabindranath Tagore University 1719; Bronze – Savitribai Phule Pune University 1718

TABLE TENNIS (Finals)

Women: Gold – Chitkara University; Silver – Adamas University; Bronze – Chandigarh University, Panjab University

--IANS

bsk/