Rekha Gupta Vows to Fulfill 'Team Modi' Goals as Delhi's New CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister-Designate Rekha Gupta on Wednesday expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party leadership and the people of Delhi for the responsibility bestowed on her and said every moment of her life will spent in fulfilling it.

Rekha Gupta told ANI in an exclusive interview that her getting responsibility as Chief Minister is also a moment of honour for women of the country, who constitute about half the country's population. "I want to thank PM Modi, BJP high command people of Delhi for giving me this opportunity, after 27 years, a new chapter is beginning. It is a moment of pride for the women in the country. We have staked claim to form the government...each and every commitment of BJP, fulfilling it is the ultimate goal of my life," she said.

Rekha Gupta also expressed gratitude to PM Modi and party leadership for their expressing trust in her."I take pledge that every moment of my life will be spent in fulfilling this responsibility. She said BJP has staked claim to form government in Delhi. "Fulfilling the commitments that BJP has made to people, that is the aim of my life. The Delhi government will work in a time-bound manner under leadership of PM Modi and all MLAs will work to fulfil the commitments as Team Modi," she said.

Rekha Gupta was earlier in the day elected as leader of the BJP legislative party in a meeting of newly-elected MLAs. Rekha Gupta will take oath as Chief Minister tomorrow at a function in Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi. BJP workers and supporters celebrated the party's return to power in the capital. Rekha Gupta's husband, Manish Gupta and her supporters, also celebrated the announcement about her being the next Chief Minister.

Earlier, Rekha Gupta expressed her gratitude to the party in a post on X and said she would work with full honesty, integrity and dedication for the welfare, empowerment and overall development of every citizen of Delhi. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership for trusting me and entrusting me with the responsibility of the post of Chief Minister. This trust and support have given me new energy and inspiration. I pledge that I will work with full honesty, integrity and dedication for the welfare, empowerment and overall development of every citizen of Delhi. I am fully committed to this important opportunity to take Delhi to new heights," she said..

"I thank BJP, and I am grateful for the blessings of all of you," she told media persons. BJP central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar attended the meeting of the newly elected MLAs. The BJP is forming a government after 27 years in Delhi. The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate earlier this month, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party from power. All arrangements have been made for the swearing-in function tomorrow. (ANI)