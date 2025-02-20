Rekha Gupta to Lead Delhi’s Development as BJP’s New CM Designate

New Delhi: Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi Chief Minister Designate and BJP leader Rekha Gupta, BJP MLAs expressed confidence that she would take Delhi to new heights of development and carry forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. BJP leader Alka Singh Gurjar said that she would take Delhi to new heights of development.

Alka Singh Gurjar said, "Rekha Gupta has been a dedicated worker. Joining in the guarantee of PM Modi to fulfil the pledges for Delhi, she will take Delhi to new heights of development."

BJP MLA Sanjay Goel said that they were very happy with the choice of Rekha Gupta as CM, "All of us will take PM Modi's vision forward. We will make a 'Viksit Delhi'. The way the previous government has looted the state, we will work on all the issues that have been neglected."

BJP MLA Gajendra Yadav said, "This a matter of joy that Rekha Gupta was chosen as the CM yesterday. The high command had started a movement that in every state women, OBC, youth, people from every community would be given equal respect, state is moving forward in the same direction. Rekha Gupta is a dynamic leader and evolved from student politics. BJP's dream of Delhi's development will be completed under the leadership of Rekha Gupta."

BJP MLA Karnail Singh said, "We are happy that the BJP government is formed. What is even more important is that we have a woman CM. This is an example of women empowerment. She is very efficient and evolved from ABVP."

BJP MLA Anil Goyal said, "Under the leadership of Rekha Gupta, our government will take swift action on the ground. She is given this responsibility not just because she is a woman but because she is a capable performer."

BJP leader Parvesh Verma, when asked about the possibility of becoming the Deputy CM of Delhi, reaffirmed his commitment to the party, stating that he will always remain a dedicated worker.

Speaking to the media, Verma expressed his readiness to shoulder any responsibility the party assigns him, emphasizing his dedication to serving the BJP with utmost sincerity.

"I have always said that I am a dedicated worker of the BJP, and I will always remain one. The BJP made my father the CM of Delhi, and he continued to serve the party till his last breath. Whatever responsibility the party gives me; I will carry it out diligently," Parvesh said.

Rekha Gupta will take the oath as Delhi CM at a swearing-in ceremony at Delhi's Ramilila Maidan. Six other ministers, including Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, will also take the oath.

Rekha will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi. The National Capital has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She will succeed Atishi.

An elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years. BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election. (ANI)