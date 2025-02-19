Rekha Gupta to Become Delhi's Next CM: Haryana CM Saini Congratulates BJP Leader

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday congratulated BJP leader Rekha Gupta on being named as the next Chief Minister of Delhi, and said that a new chapter is about to begin in the development of the national capital.

"I heartily congratulate Haryana's daughter Rekha Gupta on being elected the leader of the BJP Legislative Party after the historic victory of the BJP in Delhi. A new chapter of Delhi's progress is about to begin. With new heights of development, Delhi will move towards becoming developed and Maa Yamuna will become the identity of Delhi city," Saini wrote in a post on X.

"I am confident that under the guidance of PM Modi and your leadership, Delhi's development journey will get new energy and momentum and the BJP government will make Delhi a modern city," read his post.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also congratulated Rekha Gupta on X and said that he was confident that her leadership will take Delh to new heights and ensure its holistic development.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Rekha Gupta on being elected the leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Delhi! I have full faith that under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, your leadership will take Delhi's progress to new heights and ensure all-round and holistic development of Delhi," posted Dhami on X.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh also posted his congratulatory message on X, and said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Mrs Rekha Gupta ji on being unanimously elected as the leader of the Legislative Party in the Delhi BJP Legislative Party meeting."

"I have full faith that under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your leadership, Delhi will touch new heights of development and will establish new dimensions of good governance and public service," he said.

BJP leader Rekha Gupta, who was elected leader by the party's newly elected MLAs on Wednesday, met Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and staked a claim to form a government in the national capital.

Rekha Gupta will take oath as Chief Minister tomorrow at a function in Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi.

Rekha Gupta met the Lt Governor, accompanied by other BJP leaders and MLAs.BJP workers and supporters celebrated the party's return to power in the capital. Rekha Gupta's husband, Manish Gupta, and her supporters also celebrated the announcement that she would be the next Chief Minister.

Rekha Gupta expressed her gratitude to the party. She said she would work with full honesty, integrity and dedication for the welfare, empowerment and overall development of every citizen of Delhi.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership for trusting me and entrusting me with the responsibility of the post of Chief Minister. This trust and support have given me new energy and inspiration. I pledge that I will work with full honesty, integrity and dedication for the welfare, empowerment and overall development of every citizen of Delhi. I am fully committed to this important opportunity to take Delhi to new heights," she said in a post on X.

"I thank BJP, and I am grateful for the blessings of all of you," she said while speaking to media persons.

BJP central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar attended the meeting of the newly elected MLAs. The BJP is forming a government after 27 years in Delhi.

The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate earlier this month, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party from power.

All arrangements have been made for the swearing-in function tomorrow.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was among the leaders who congratulated Rekha Gupta. "Heartiest congratulations to Rekha Gupta for being elected as the CM of Delhi," he said. (ANI)