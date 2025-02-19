Rekha Gupta Elected Delhi CM, BJP Forms Govt After 27 Years

In a most tantalizing, nerve-gripping Delhi Chief Minister issue-clincher, the BJP High Command sprang the most obvious surprise by according unanimous consensus --- thanks to the full-fledged finality by the BJP Central Observers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Jay Panda, both well-known martinets to the core but absolutely stickler of official rules, no chasm in all that --- to comparatively little known but all round dashing, worthy, capable, BJP-loyalist to the core, Shalimar Bagh MLA, Rekha Gupta.



New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta will be the new Chief Minister of Delhi. She was elected leader of the BJP legislative party at a meeting of newly-elected BJP MLAs on Wednesday. Rekha Gupta has been elected from Shalimar Bagh and will take the oath of office on Thursday at Ramlila Maidan.

BJP central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar were present at the meeting of the newly-elected MLAs. BJP is forming a government after 27 years in Delhi. Rekha Gupta will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi. The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate earlier this month and ousted Aam Aadmi Party from power.

All arrangements have been made for the swearing-in function tomorrow.

