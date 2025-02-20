PM Modi's Focus on Women Empowerment, Says BJP's Tarun Chugh on Rekha Gupta’s Delhi CM Oath

New Delhi: Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Rekha Gupta as Delhi Chief Minister, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always worked for women empowerment since assuming the office in 2014.

"It is a welcome step. PM has always worked for women empowerment since May 26, 2014," Chugh asserted.

BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who will take oath as Delhi Minister today, expressed gratitude to the party's top leadership.

"I thank PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda for giving me the opportunity to work as a cabinet minister and work for the development of Delhi...PM Modi has returned the rights (of the Sikh community) after 12 years because the previous government had abolished the post of Sikh cabinet minister and did injustice to the Sikh community...Our priority is to clean Delhi, Yamuna river," Sirsa told ANI.

BJP MLA Gajendra Yadav emphasized that the appointment of Rekha Gupta as Delhi CM is a matter of joy.

"This a matter of joy... that Rekha Gupta was chosen as the CM yesterday... BJP's dream of Delhi's development will be completed under the leadership of Rekha Gupta," Yadav said.

BJP leader Alka Singh Gurjar asserted that Rekha Gupta has been a dedicated worker.

"Joining in the guarantee of PM Modi to fulfil the pledges for Delhi, she will take Delhi to new heights of development," Alka said.

Rekha Gupta will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi. The National Capital has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She will succeed Atishi.

An elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years.

BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election. (ANI)