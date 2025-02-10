People Trust PM Modi's Leadership, Says BJP's Dinesh Sharma After Delhi Victory

New Delhi: Expressing happiness over BJP's victory in the Delhi assembly elections, party MP Dinesh Sharma on Monday stated that people have expressed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking to ANI Sharma took a dig at the INDIA bloc, saying that the Opposition parties need to be hard-working and active like PM Modi.

"...In Delhi, people have expressed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership...Earlier there was UPA; before that, there were some other alliances. Now the INDI alliance has been formed. I don't know which new alliance they will form. After their defeat and the frustration, I will tell them that they should be hard-working and active like Modiji; you cannot take any decision sitting at home," the BJP leader said.

Earlier, Ramdas Athawale said that the victory of Delhi is a 'huge' hat trick under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi--in a reference to BJP's win in Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections held last year.

"The victory of Delhi is a huge hat trick under the leadership of PM Modi. People have voted for development and against corruption," the union minister said.

"If Sanjay Raut thinks they should be united, then they should be. It is their right... In 2029...we don't think that the Opposition will come together... Our party and our leader are strong," he added.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan also thanked the people of Delhi for believing in PM Narendra Modi and the BJP.

"We just had to convey the schemes and guarantees of PM Modi to the people of my community... People had full faith in PM Modi... I thank everyone for believing in PM Narendra Modi and the BJP," Ravi Kishan said.

The BJP won a historic mandate in the Delhi polls on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting AAP. It secured a two-thirds majority, bagging 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP's tally saw a massive drop to 22 from its previous tally of 62.

BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant-killer in the Assembly election with a decisive win of over 4,000 votes over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat.

Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat.

A day earlier, Atishi tendered her resignation as Delhi Chief Minister, following her party's loss in the assembly elections. (ANI)