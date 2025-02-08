Delhi Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Accepts Mandate, AAP to Play Constructive Opposition Role

New Delhi: As the 10-year rule of Aam Aadmi Party is set to end in the national capital, former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal accepted the mandate and congratulated the BJP on their victory, while urging them to fulfill the promises made during the campaign.

The former Chief Minister also highlighted the work done by AAP in the field of health, education, and infrastructure over the past decade, reaffirming that his party would play a "constructive role" in opposition while serving the people.

"We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted for them," Kejriwal said in a video address

"We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education, infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them. We did not come into politics for the sake of power, we considered politics as a medium through which the people could be served," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to form the government in Delhi after 27 years.

According to the latest update from the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP is ahead on 47 seats, having won 15 and leading on 32. While, AAP is ahead on 23, having won 11 and leading on 12. Congress has failed to even open its account in the Delhi elections for the third straight time.

The BJP has won eight seats in the Delhi election results, it includes Shalimar Bagh, rajouri Garden, Tri Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Greater Kailash, Patparganj and Gandhi Nagar.

While, AAP has won seats of Kondli, Delhi Cantt, Sultanpur Majra, Sadar Bazar, Chandani Chowk, Ballimaran, Tilak Nagar, Tughlaqabad and Babarpur.

Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

BJP workers and supporters have already started celebrating outside the party's office in New Delhi foreseeing a comeback in the national capital government after a long wait.

BJP workers were seen bursting firecrackers, dancing, and singing at the party office. (ANI)